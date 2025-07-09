Carlo Ancelotti may be national coach of record world champions Brazil Keystone

Brazil national team coach Carlo Ancelotti has been sentenced in Spain to a year in prison and a fine of over 380,000 euros for tax evasion.

Keystone-SDA SDA

However, an appeal can still be lodged against the verdict of the regional court in Madrid.

The former Real Madrid coach need not fear that he will actually have to spend time behind bars. In Spain, prison sentences of up to two years are generally suspended on probation.

Ancelotti, who maintained his innocence in court, was accused by the public prosecutor's office of failing to pay a total of around €1.06 million to the tax authorities during his first term of office at Real Madrid (2013 to 2015). The case concerned income from image rights in 2014 and 2015. Ancelotti was found guilty for 2014. The 66-year-old Italian was acquitted of the charge of tax evasion in the 2015 tax year.

