In the "Heimspiel" program on blue Sport, FCZ President Ancillo Canepa and his wife Heliane talk exclusively and for the first time publicly about the dismissal of Head of Sport Milos Malenovic and explain the reasons behind it.

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Zurich parted ways with sporting director Milos Malenovic last week. At blue Sport, Ancillo and Heliane Canepa speak publicly about the dismissal for the first time.

President Ancillo Canepa emphasizes that the separation was due to the fact that FC Zurich's image had been damaged recently.

The FCZ boss also explains: "When you realize that certain values that are so important to us are being questioned in public, then you have to react." Show more

FCZ president couple Ancillo and Heliane Canepa are guests on blue Sport's Heimspiel program and talk for the first time about the dismissal of former head of sport Milos Malenovic. It was only last Friday that FC Zurich announced that they would no longer be working with Malenovic as head of sport.

Now the Canepas explain to blue Sport how this decision came about: "We have clearly seen that the image of FC Zurich has been damaged. It is important for us that we are also perceived as a serious club in the public eye," explains President Ancillo Canepa. However, they had reached an impasse on various issues because the personnel matter was always being discussed: "We had no choice but to make this separation."

It had been an image in recent weeks and months that had not done FC Zurich any good. In general, however, Malenovic has also done a lot of good things and implemented projects: "The many young players in the squad are also largely thanks to him."

Michael Wegmann, Head of Sport blue News, then interjects that he has heard that investors or interested parties have always given the same feedback regarding a possible FCZ sale: "FCZ yes, with Milos rather no."

Ancillo Canepa explains: "I don't want to confirm or deny this in detail." But they had reached an impasse, which had affected various projects, and the image was also very important for this.

When values are questioned in public

But when exactly did FCZ decide to go their separate ways, moderator Stefan Eggli wants to know: "We have already felt the fans from the curve," Canpea explains and tells us that season ticket holders have also written to him that they will not be renewing their season ticket. Sponsors have also increasingly distanced themselves: "One or two have already said that they won't get involved because the image is not so good."

"These issues have kept us very busy," said the FCZ boss. The organization is working on the direction for the future, and calm within the club is very important for this: "We have cultivated a good image all these years. When we said that we were a family, it wasn't just blah blah blah."

We want to be serious, credible and have integrity: "And if you notice that these values, which are so important to us, are being questioned in public, then you have to react."

