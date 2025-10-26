  1. Residential Customers
Head of sport completes coaching diploma Ancillo Canepa, will Milos Malenovic now be coach at FCZ?

Jan Arnet

26.10.2025

Two years ago, Milos Malenovic took over as head of sport at FCZ. Since then, he has changed coaches five times. Now it has been announced that Malenovic himself is studying for a coaching diploma. So will he soon be on the Zurich sidelines? FCZ president Ancillo Canepa provides information on blue Sport.

26.10.2025, 21:32

Denis Hediger's debut as interim coach of FC Zurich is not crowned with success. FCZ lose 3-2 at home to Young Boys - because Juan José Perea misses a penalty in stoppage time. Click here for the match report.

blue Sport was able to speak to Ancillo Canepa before the game on Sunday and ask him about the current situation at the club. Find out what the FCZ president had to say about Hediger, Malenovic and the team in the video above.

