Two years ago, Milos Malenovic took over as head of sport at FCZ. Since then, he has changed coaches five times. Now it has been announced that Malenovic himself is studying for a coaching diploma. So will he soon be on the Zurich sidelines? FCZ president Ancillo Canepa provides information on blue Sport.

Jan Arnet

Denis Hediger's debut as interim coach of FC Zurich is not crowned with success. FCZ lose 3-2 at home to Young Boys - because Juan José Perea misses a penalty in stoppage time. Click here for the match report.

