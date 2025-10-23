  1. Residential Customers
FCZ fans' reactions to the coach's dismissal "And how much longer can the head of sport continue his mischief?"

Jan Arnet

23.10.2025

Whether on social networks or in the fan forum - many FCZ supporters have voiced their opinions after the dismissal of Mitchell van der Gaag and are giving free rein to their anger.

23.10.2025, 19:00

23.10.2025, 19:34

A bang at FC Zurich: the current eighth-placed team in the table sacks head coach Mitchell van der Gaag with immediate effect and pulls the ripcord after just nine Super League games. The reactions of the FCZ fans are not long in coming - and they are clear.

The reactions on X

The reactions on Instagram

Picture: Instagram

Reactions from the FCZ forum

Screenshot FCZ-Forum

