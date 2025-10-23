FCZ fans' reactions to the coach's dismissal "And how much longer can the head of sport continue his mischief?"

Whether on social networks or in the fan forum - many FCZ supporters have voiced their opinions after the dismissal of Mitchell van der Gaag and are giving free rein to their anger.

Luca Betschart

A bang at FC Zurich: the current eighth-placed team in the table sacks head coach Mitchell van der Gaag with immediate effect and pulls the ripcord after just nine Super League games. The reactions of the FCZ fans are not long in coming - and they are clear.

The reactions on X

Und wie lange darf der Sportchef noch sein Unwesen treiben? — jean-pierre egg (@jeanpierregg) October 23, 2025

S‘Problem liit wo andersh, da chamer no so oft de Trainer wechsle — Ohmnesia (@holzzkamin) October 23, 2025

Könnte es sein, dass das Problem beim FCZ woanders liegt als beim Trainer…?🤷‍♂️😉⚽️ — Berglöwe  (@Berglwe444203) October 23, 2025

De Van der Gaag als Sündebock anestelle für was anderi verursacht händ.

Wie wött mer je e konstanz bi ois ufbaue wenns gfühlt jedes quartal drunter und drüber gaht? — Elondras 🇨🇭 (@Elondras) October 23, 2025

wie viel trainer underem malenović wirds no geh? — ahmed 🇧🇦⚜️ (@bvbosna) October 23, 2025

Malenovic raus! — Bowie (@bowie_tweets) October 23, 2025

Me sötti anderi entlah in dem Club! — Logo Logisch (@zuriwatch) October 23, 2025

The reactions on Instagram

Reactions from the FCZ forum