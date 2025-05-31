Livia Peng initiates the defeat with a blunder. Picture: Imago

Switzerland have absolutely no chance against France and go down 4-0. Livia Peng starts the downfall with a blunder, but hardly any other Swiss player gets up to speed. Here are the scores.

Patrick Lämmle

2.5 Goal Livia Peng

What a horror evening for Liva Peng. She finally gets a chance to show her worth in the national team - and perhaps even shake up the goalkeeping hierarchy. But then she conceded the first goal in the 11th minute in an adventurous manner. Eight minutes and two shots later, it was already 0:3 from the Swiss perspective. In the 82nd minute, she then collided heavily with an opponent, but was able to continue playing after a short period of care.

2.5 Defense Iman Beney

Most of the French team's attacks came through Beney's side and it became dangerous time after time. Before conceding the third goal, the newly crowned Swiss champions did not switch quickly enough and allowed their opponent to pull away, who then only had to slot home. Beney is substituted at half-time.

4.5 Defense Viola Calligaris

Calligaris is one of the few players to do a lot of things right on this dreary evening. For example, she made a very strong save in the 41st minute to stop a cross-field pass in extremis and prevent what looked like a certain fourth goal. But one firefighter is not enough to put out the whole fire.

2.5 Defense Julia Stierli

Switzerland conceded the second goal from a corner because neither Stierli nor Fölmli were quick enough to recognize that Elisa de Almeida was free at their back. However, the PSG defender's volley was world class. Before the 0:3, Stierli, who is well advanced, only half-heartedly goes into a tackle. She often seemed overwhelmed by the pace of the French players that evening.

3.5 Defense Noelle Maritz

Maritz didn't make any major mistakes, but she had already put in much better performances. She improved in the second half and made two saves.

3 Defense Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic

France launched most of their attacks from the other side, meaning Crnogorcevic was hardly the focus of attention in the first half. After the break, she switches sides and helps to stabilize things somewhat. After an hour, with anger in her belly, she also makes her mark in attack and at least gets a corner - a small offensive highlight on this evening. She had to be substituted with an injury in the 75th minute. We will refrain from making a remote diagnosis at this point and hope that her participation in the European Championship is not in danger.

3 Midfield Coumba Sow

Not even called up for the national team and only moved up due to Lara Marti's injury, Sow is in the starting eleven. She fights and works hard, but doesn't always take enough care of the ball. Her pass to Fölmli, which set up Switzerland's best chance on goal, is strong.

3.5 Midfield Lia Wälti

"I haven't felt good all week," says Wälti after the game. And that also explains why she was substituted at the break. Although she didn't make any mistakes, she was unable to take control of the game at any point.

3.5 Midfield Smilla Vallotto

Vallotto was barely visible in the first half, but went on a run after the break. She initiated one of Switzerland's best forays forward with her switch to Riesen in the 73rd minute. For Pia Sundhage, Vallotto was one of the bright spots.

3.5 Midfield Sydney Schertenleib

There's no need to argue that Schertenleib is a great footballer. Her technical prowess was evident in one or two actions against France. As far as her play against the ball is concerned, there is still room for improvement. In the 61st minute, she makes way for Pilgrim.

2.5 Forward Svenja Fölmli

She is set up well in the 40th minute and immediately goes for the finish. The shot poses no problem for the goalkeeper, but it remains the best Swiss move until the end. When analyzing the second goal she conceded, Fölmli also realized that she could have done much better. She was substituted during the break.

2.5 From the 46th minute for Fölmli Seraina Piubel

Piubel comes on for Fölmli at half-time, but is unable to make an impact.

4.5 From the 46th minute for Beney Nadine Riesen

If there can be such a thing as a winner on this evening, then our choice would be Nadine Riesen. She prevented a deadly pass to the middle with a strong sliding tackle (63'), a little later (68') she kept a cool head under pressure and played well out from the back. And she even ventured into the attack once (73) and won a corner. She picked up another yellow card in the 88th minute.

3.5 From the 46th minute for Wälti Sandrine Mauron

Tackles like the one she made in the 80th minute would have been nice to see more often. But even Mauron couldn't change the fact that France controlled the game at will.

3 From the 61st minute for Schertenleib Alayah Pilgrim

She came on for Schertenleib after an hour and was deployed as a striker. This change also had no effect.

– From the 78th minute for Crnogorcevic Alisha Lehmann

Too short for a rating.