In the second leg of the Europa League play-off, the Turks were leading 0:1 in Anderlecht after six minutes when unpleasant scenes broke out in the opposition stands. Referee Sandro Schärer sends the teams to the dressing room for safety reasons.

Andreas Lunghi

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the second leg of the Europa League play-off between Anderlecht and Fenerbahce, there is rioting on the sidelines.

Swiss referee Sandro Schärer has to interrupt the game for around 20 minutes.

Since the beginning of the month, there have been shootings around the stadium, which is located in a drug milieu, resulting in two deaths and three injuries.

The scenes at Lotto Park in Anderlecht are unsightly. Hooded individuals attack fans in the opposition stand in the 7th minute. Fists fly - just a few meters from the edge of the pitch. Players from both teams try to mediate, but it's no use.

Sandro Schärer has no choice but to send the players to the dressing room and interrupt the match. People are even said to have gained access to the interior of the stadium, which is why safety was no longer guaranteed. At the time, the visitors were leading 0:1, Youssef En-Nesyri had put the Turks ahead in the 4th minute.

During the twenty-minute interruption, the situation in the stands calmed down. Schärer then asked the players to return to the pitch and blew the whistle to restart the game.

Tense security situation around the stadium

Even before the match, it was announced that the authorities had taken special security precautions. The security situation around Lotto Park is tense, not least because the stadium is located in the middle of the drug scene.

As reported by SRF, there have been shootings since the beginning of the month. Two people lost their lives and three others were injured.