Andi Zeqiri will be scoring goals for Standard Liège this season Keystone

Andi Zeqiri is being loaned out within the Belgian league. The Swiss striker moves from Genk to Standard Liège.

SDA

The 25-year-old from Vaud performed well at Genk last season, scoring nine goals in 37 competitive games. However, coach Thorsten Fink was unable to find a place for the eleven-time international this season. Zeqiri can now make a fresh start at Standard Liège, which has an option to buy him after his loan at the end of the season.

SDA