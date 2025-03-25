After his brief appearance against Northern Ireland, Andi Zeqiri is out with a muscle injury Keystone

National striker Andi Zeqiri will not be able to play in Tuesday evening's friendly against Luxembourg. The 25-year-old has been ruled out with a muscular complaint and will return to his club.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The injury comes at an extremely bitter time for the attacker, who is on loan from Genk to Standard Liège. As national team coach Murat Yakin had announced that Breel Embolo would initially be left on the bench against Luxembourg, Zeqiri would have had a good chance of playing from the start. The Vaud native has scored one goal in 16 appearances for the national team so far.

Zeqiri is the fifth absentee in this group. Midfielders Remo Freuler and Alvyn Sanches, who tore his cruciate ligament in the test match against Northern Ireland, have already left the national team due to persistent flu symptoms. Zeki Amdouni and Simon Sohm also withdrew with muscular complaints just before the trip to the training camp in Portugal.

After the 1-1 draw in Belfast, the Swiss national team will face Luxembourg on Tuesday at 8.45 pm in St. Gallen.

