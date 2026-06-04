Thumbs up for Andoni Iraola: he gets to coach a top club with Liverpool FC Keystone

Liverpool FC will be coached by Andoni Iraola in future. The Premier League club has announced that the 43-year-old will take over from July 1.

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According to media reports, the successor to Arne Slot will receive a contract until the summer of 2028.

"I'm really excited, really excited. Because of course you know Liverpool, you know it's a big club, a huge club, one of the biggest in the world," said Iraola, who comes from Spain. "The atmosphere, the fans, the club, the players, the chance for me to train top players, the chance to fight for titles. I don't think it could be more attractive. You rarely find anything like it."

Liverpool is his biggest task as a coach to date. Together with Manchester United, the Reds are the English record champions, with both having won 20 titles.

Iraola has worked successfully at Liverpool's league rivals Bournemouth for the past three years. He led the "Cherries" to sixth place in the Europa League in the last Premier League season, finishing just three points behind fifth-placed Liverpool. His successor at Bournemouth will be Marco Rose.

The 47-year-old slot still had a contract at Liverpool until the summer of 2027, but had to leave after a disappointing season. As Jürgen Klopp's successor, Slot had been in charge of the team since 2024 and won the championship at the first attempt. However, Liverpool clearly fell short of their own expectations in the past season. The gap to champions Arsenal was 25 points at the end.