Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport gives you an overview of Swiss female footballers abroad.

Patrick Lämmle

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England

Chelsea Livia Peng

Chelsea celebrate a 1-0 win over Manchester United to end the season in 3rd place. Peng is substituted in the 5th minute of stoppage time and then saves two more balls.

Manchester City Iman Beney

After contributing two assists on the way to the FA Cup final (3-2 after extra time against Chelsea), Beney starts the final league game of the season against West Ham United. She did not score any more goals, but she set up the second goal with a clever pass into the deep. The 19-year-old was substituted in the 80th minute with the final score 4:1. One last highlight is still to come: Champions Man City face Brighton in the FA Cup final at Wembley on May 31.

West Ham United Seraina Piubel

In the 4-1 defeat against Man City, Piubel scored in the 62nd minute to make it 2-1. She pushed the ball over the line from close range. She is not close enough to the goalscorer when she concedes the first goal.

West Ham United Leila Wandeler

Wandeler came on for Piubel in the 78th minute. At this point it is still 1:3.

Aston Villa Noelle Maritz

Aston Villa lose 2-1 to the London City Lionesses, with Maritz playing the full distance as usual. Aston Villa finish the season in 9th place.

Tottenham Luana Bühler

Luana Bühler not only missed the home European Championships due to a knee injury, but also the entire 2025/26 season, which Tottenham finished fifth in the table.

Liverpool Aurélie Csillag

Liverpool lose 3-1 to runners-up Arsenal at the end of the season, with Csillag missing out.

Leicester City Alisha Lehmann

Bottom side Leicester City lose 1-0 to Everton and Lehmann is not in the squad. Since the 27-year-old signed for Leicester, they have lost ten of their ten games. Leicester City now face Charlton Athletic in the relegation play-off on May 23. In the event of defeat, Leicester will only play in the second-highest division next season.

🇩🇪 Germany

Frankfurt Nadine Riesen

Riesen makes one last appearance for Frankfurt on Sunday. In the end, Frankfurt won 4-2 despite trailing 2-0 and finished the season in 3rd place, which entitles them to participate in the Champions League qualifiers.

Frankfurt Géraldine Reuteler

Reuteler, who is also leaving Frankfurt after eight years and tearfully announced her departure during the week, scores a nerve-wracking 4:2 in her farewell match against Union Berlin. It's a real cream goal to savour.

Frankfurt Noemi Ivelj

Ivelj plays in central midfield for Frankfurt. National team coach Rafel Navarro is probably only partially happy with this, as he sees the 19-year-old as a central defender. On the other hand, it is of course still valuable if she gets her minutes.

Wolfsburg Smilla Vallotto

Runners-up Wolfsburg ended the season with a 3-1 win against Nuremberg. Vallotto, who had previously missed two games, played in central midfield.

Hoffenheim Naomi Luyet

Luyet moved to Hoffenheim in the summer and was out for months. However, she made partial appearances in the last six games of the season, including the 0-0 draw against Leipzig. She only needed a little to give her team the win, but the goalkeeper cleared her shot for a corner.

Freiburg Julia Stierli

In the last game of the season, Stierli, who is usually in the starting eleven, has to sit on the bench. The 29-year-old ends the season with Freiburg safely in mid-table.

Fribourg Svenja Fölmli

Fölmli moves to Hoffenheim in the summer. In the final game of the season against relegated SGS Essen, she was substituted in the 73rd minute and scored in the 86th minute to make the final score 1:1.

Fölmli has scored eight goals and set up five others in 20 Bundesliga games this season. She has also scored two goals in her four World Cup qualifying appearances to date. Fölmli is on a roll.

Freiburg Alena Bienz

Bienz is in the starting eleven against SGS Essen. In the 42nd minute, she chipped the ball over the goalkeeper, but then had to watch as Paula Flach prevented the goal with a spectacular save.

Freiburg Leela Egli

Egli plays through for Freiburg, but remains pale for long stretches. Nevertheless, the 19-year-old can be more than satisfied with her performances this season. 5 goals and 3 assists in 23 Bundesliga games are a decent haul for the midfielder.

RB Leipzig Elvira Herzog

Regular goalkeeper Elvira Herzog, who extended her contract early until summer 2028 in March, is on the bench for the final game of the season (0-0 against Hoffenheim).

RB Leipzig Lara Marti

Like Luana Bühler (Tottenham), Lara Marti will also miss the entire season through injury. She tore her cruciate ligament before the home European Championships.

Union Berlin Nadine Böhi

In the 4-2 defeat against Frankfurt, Böhi is only on the bench, as in previous games.

Union Berlin Lia Kamber

Lia Kamber once again plays the full distance for Union Berlin, but is unable to prevent the 4-2 defeat. She was yellow-carded in the 13th minute.

Werder Bremen Amira Arfaoui

Arfaoui moves to SC Freiburg for the coming season. In her last game for Werder Bremen (3:1 away win against Leverkusen), the 26-year-old was substituted in the 88th minute.

1st FC Cologne Irina Fuchs

The 20-year-old did not play in the 3-0 win against relegated Carl Zeiss Jena.

1st FC Cologne Lydia Andrade

Lydia Andrade has been in outstanding form in recent weeks. As in the three previous games, the 27-year-old scored a goal for Cologne. She ran away from two players in the 22nd minute and scored from an acute angle to make it 2:0(goal in the video). Andrade was substituted at the break with the score at 3:0. There were no more goals after that. Andrade's performances have also earned her a place in the national team, as she has already played five international matches. The last of which was against England in December 2024.

Lydia Andrade has put in strong performances in recent weeks. Imago

SGS Essen Ella Touon

Touon played for relegated Essen (1:1 against Freiburg). The 22-year-old played for Essen on loan in the second half of the season and gave her career a new lease of life. In ten Bundesliga games, she scored three goals and set up two more. Her goal in the 1:0 win in the cup quarter-final against Werder Bremen will also remain unforgotten. It is not yet known whether she will return to Cologne or sign elsewhere.

1st FC Nuremberg Lara Meroni

Meroni is not in the squad for the 3-1 defeat against Wolfsburg.

Carl Zeiss Jena Elena Mühlemann

The 22-year-old was substituted in the 56th minute for relegated Carl Zeiss Jena. At this point, her team was already 3-0 down against Cologne. However, no more goals were scored after that. Mühlemann is one of 13 players who are certain to leave the club.

🇮🇹 Italy

Juventus Turin Lia Wälti

The 33-year-old national team captain sits on the bench in the 3-1 win over Parma. Juve finish the season in 3rd place and can compete in the Champions League qualifiers next season. However, another highlight is still to come: Juve will face champions AS Roma in the Coppa Italia final on May 24. It is possible that this will be Wälti's last game for the Turin club.

Juventus Turin Viola Calligaris

Calligaris plays over the full distance against Parma for the second time in a row. It remains to be seen whether she will also play in the Coppa Italia final. She recently won the Sportswoman of the Year award in the canton of Obwalden.

AS Rome Alayah Pilgrim

In the win against Genoa, Pilgrim set up the 2:0 goal a quarter of an hour after coming on as a substitute. After winning the championship, Roma also aims to triumph in the Coppa final on May 24.

US Sassuolo Noemi Benz

The 22-year-old put in an impressive performance in the 1-1 draw against Napoli. She was powerless to prevent the goal and made a good save in the 80th minute to hold on to the point.

🇪🇸 Spain

Barcelona Sydney Schertenleib

After the championship, Barcelona also win the Copa de la Reina final against Atlético Madrid. The heavy favorites led 3-0 after just 37 minutes, with Schertenleib coming on as a substitute in the 86th minute. However, the biggest highlight is still to come: on May 23, Barça will face the French top team OL Lyonnes in the Champions League final. After that, Barça will play their last two league games.

RCD Espanyol Laia Ballesté

Laia Ballesté looks back on a match-free weekend.

🇫🇷 France

Dijon Meriame Terchoun

Meriame Terchoun is fiercely criticizing her club boss ahead of the home European Championship. Nevertheless, she stayed with Dijon and performed well. Now, however, she is drawing a line under it. She thanks all the "wonderful people" she has met along the way. She will never forget her time at the DFCO.

However, this is followed by a scathing attack on those responsible at the club: "We gave everything for this club and fought until the end. We had gradually established ourselves at the highest level in recent years, and yet that was not enough to be treated with respect and to maintain a professional environment. If I've learned anything from this difficult time, it's that if you're not treated properly, you have to leave."

RC Strasbourg Eseosa Aigbogun

The season ended for Strasbourg on May 6. In the final standings, they finished in 7th place in the 12-team league, which is not a good position to be in for the national team.

RC Strasbourg Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic

The season ended on May 6. Crnogorcevic is therefore unlikely to be in the desired rhythm for the next international match.

🇳🇱 Netherlands

PSV Eindhoven Riola Xhemaili

Riola Xhemaili experienced a very bitter Saturday afternoon. In the cup final against Twente Enschede, she set up the 2:0 in the 70th minute. Shortly after the final goal (84'), Xhemaili was first cautioned and then substituted. She had to watch from the sidelines as Twente made it 2-2 in the 89th minute and later won on penalties. Despite everything, it was an extremely successful season for the 23-year-old. On the way to the championship title, she scored 13 goals in 21 games and set up a further 6. This made her her team's top scorer and the fourth best in the league.

🇳🇴 Norway

Vålerenga Naina Inauen

Vålerenga may have lost 2-1 to Molde after three successive wins, but it was not Inauen's fault. The 25-year-old is in top form at the moment and scored in the 59th minute to make it 1:1. In the last three games, she has contributed 5 scoring points (3 goals, 2 assists).

The chances of the daughter of Thun coach Emil Inauen being called up for the upcoming international matches are therefore not bad at all. Under Navarro's predecessor Pia Sundhage, Naina Inauen has already been called up twice for the national team, but never made an appearance.