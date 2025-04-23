  1. Residential Customers
Ex-FCZ coach must go André Breitenreiter no longer coach of Hannover

SDA

23.4.2025 - 17:40

André Breitenreiter did not get Hannover on course for promotion
Keystone

The FCZ champion coach André Breitenreiter is no longer coach of the German second division club Hannover.

Keystone-SDA

23.04.2025, 17:40

23.04.2025, 18:14

The 51-year-old, who took over the post last December, has finally taken his team out of the promotion race after three recent defeats. Breitenreiter no longer plays a role in the planning for the coming season, which has now begun.

Breitenreiter has been without luck since his surprising championship title with FC Zurich in 2022 and his subsequent move to Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga. He never lasted more than a few months at Hoffenheim, the then English second division club Huddersfield and his regular club Hannover.