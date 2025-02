Andrea Belotti (center) moves from Como to Lisbon KEYSTONE

Geneva striker Zeki Amdouni has a new team-mate and rival at Benfica Lisbon.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Portuguese side have signed striker Andrea Belotti on loan until the end of the season from Italian promoted side Como, as the Serie A club announced. The 31-year-old, who played for Torino for a long time, played 44 international matches for Italy between 2016 and 2022.