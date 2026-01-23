Following the rejection of top candidate Pep Guardiola, it now appears that a 2006 World Cup champion will take the reins. Legendary playmaker Pirlo is expected to lead the struggling Squadra Azzurra back to its former glory.

According to media reports, former World Cup champion Andrea Pirlo is set to become Italy’s new national team coach. The 47-year-old will succeed his former teammate Gennaro Gattuso, who was forced to resign after Italy once again failed to qualify for the World Cup, according to reports in the sports newspaper “La Gazzetta dello Sport,” among others.

After the preferred candidate, Pep Guardiola, turned down the offer, Pirlo and the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) quickly reached an agreement. There was initially no official confirmation of this.

The player, who has 116 caps for his national team—and was one of the key contributors to Italy’s 2006 World Cup victory in Germany—is reportedly set to sign a four-year contract with the goal of competing in the 2030 World Cup. The newspaper “La Repubblica” reported an annual salary of over 1.5 million euros plus performance bonuses. Pirlo is currently still under contract with United FC Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. Italy, a four-time World Cup champion, has missed the World Cup three times in a row.

As a club coach with moderate success

After retiring as a player—having played for both Milan clubs, Inter and AC, as well as Juventus Turin—Pirlo worked as a coach at Juve and Sampdoria Genoa, among others, albeit with limited success. In recent days, there had already been several discussions with the president of the Italian Football Federation, Giovanni Malagò, and the new technical director, Paolo Maldini. The contract has yet to be formally signed.

Shortly before that, it had become known that the Italians’ top choice, Guardiola, had turned down the offer. The Spaniard, who has won numerous titles at the club level with FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City, informed the federation that he was not available. The *Gazzetta* quoted the 55-year-old Spaniard as saying, “Thank you, I’m honored. But at the moment, I don’t feel up to the task.”

Guardiola is currently considered one of the most sought-after coaches internationally. The Catalan coached FC Bayern Munich from 2013 to 2016 and has been with Manchester City ever since. He has won the Champions League three times—with FC Barcelona (2009, 2011) and Manchester City (2023). In addition, he has won the national championship twelve times with these two clubs as well as with FC Bayern. He is currently taking a break.

Remembered in Germany as the assist provider in the 2006 semifinals

Pirlo took the field as the playmaker during Italy’s 2006 World Cup triumph in Germany—alongside his current predecessor, Gattuso. Many Germans remember him from the semifinal of the home World Cup as the player who set up Fabio Grosso’s 1-0 goal just before the end of extra time. Italy ultimately won the semifinal against the hosts 2–0.

Another candidate in the running for the top job in Italian soccer was Roberto Mancini, who had already served as coach of the Squadra Azzurra from 2018 to 2023. In 2021, he led the team to the European Championship. However, Mancini’s reputation continues to suffer to this day because he left for Saudi Arabia in 2023.