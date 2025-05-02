President Andres Gerber is in a good mood because his FC Thun is about to be promoted to the Super League. Picture. Keystone

On Friday, FC Thun can make a perfect return to the top flight after five years in the Challenge League. President Andres Gerber comments on various challenges.

Ahead of the game against Aarau (live on blue Sport from 8pm), president Andres Gerber talks to the Keystone-SDA news agency about the dangers he still sees for FC Thun despite their comfortable starting position, explains the role of investor Beat Fahrni and what promotion would change at the club - and the 52-year-old says what it will take for Thun not to become a lift team. Because the Belper does not want to experience relegation again.

Andres Gerber, what is your program for Saturday?

I hope, of course, that the program is only of secondary importance and that we can simply enjoy ourselves with enormous satisfaction.

On Friday, FC Thun can clinch promotion to the Super League with a home win against Aarau. Are you ready?

As far as we can be ready, we are. But we don't want to talk too much, we want to do our duty on the pitch first.

Thun missed out on promotion twice in 2021 against Sion and last season against Grasshoppers via the barrage. Now, with four rounds to go, you're eight points clear in first place. That's a much more comfortable situation.

But it also harbors a certain danger. I don't want to be pessimistic at all, but simply remain calm and realistic. There have always been crazy stories in football. I'm very confident that we can do it. But if it doesn't work out on Friday, that would probably dampen the mood a little. It's important that we just do our job.

Do you have any doubts?

No, I have no doubts. I just want to do the work first. The fact that Aarau have now not lost 19 times in a row is also a fact. So it's not exactly a matter of course to beat them. We're in the flow, we have a lot of self-confidence, we've earned our confidence. But let's not think too much about it. First the work.

Even if there's a lot of euphoria around you. The stadium has been sold out for weeks.

That's very nice. The people around you are a little impatient. Everyone would like it to be Friday evening and we would have made it. But this anticipation and this tingling sensation is something nice. It's like waiting for an exam result or the birth of a child. You have to endure this uncertainty.

At the end of March, Thun lost 3-0 at Lausanne-Ouchy and Aarau took over the top spot. Now there are eight points between you. Does that surprise you?

A little, but not because of us. Aarau seemed unstoppable for a long time and played almost like Leverkusen last year in the Bundesliga, when they turned many games around late on. But it also shows that it's not that easy to be first and then pull it off.

But why is FC Thun at the top after all?

We're not first because we put on a huge spectacle. We win with solidarity, organization, structure and mentality. And that's mega cool. No player has scored more than seven goals. That's remarkable as a leader. We could be criticized for that, but I'm happy because it reflects what's important to us as a philosophy and what coach Mauro Lustrinelli demands so strongly. The team spirit.

That was certainly also important last season, when Thun set a club record with 76 points, but in the end it wasn't enough against Sion.

Perhaps we needed this extra year. The experience you gain in a year is incredibly valuable for everyone at the club. But after five years in the Challenge League, it's time. If we didn't make it again, it would probably be a huge challenge to get our attitude back and attack once more. But I don't even want to think about that.

What does promotion change for the club?

In our ten years before relegation, we gained a lot of experience in the Super League. Nobody is afraid of it, but we have respect. There are different opponents on the pitch, but also off it. There are more fans and there's also more media interest. You're much more in the shop window. The players are more valuable when they play in the Super League. Many factors would change, but the work that the spectators see remains exactly the same.

FC Thun has always had money worries in the past. Would promotion automatically put the club on a healthier footing?

Not automatically. But it's also about the feeling of being part of the Super League again. You're automatically perceived differently as a club. You become more interesting at all levels. For sponsors, but also for spectators. And the TV money is also higher.

Your budget is around 10 million francs. In the Super League, it used to be around five million higher. Will you be back within that range?

Roughly. But it's not as if we simply have five million more income. Of course, there is also additional expenditure. In terms of infrastructure, security - and the team will inevitably be more expensive. But the players also become more interesting because they are in a bigger shop window. That is a very important factor for transfer revenue.

Coach Mauro Lustrinelli has extended his contract by three years. After three years with him you can move up, where do you see Thun in three years?

You'll have to ask the good Lord. A promotion releases a lot of energy, but I don't think anyone is naive enough to think that a fighting spirit and solidarity will keep us in the Super League. We have to go one better.

What do you mean by that?

The Super League has changed compared to the 10 seasons we played there. There are a lot more investors in the clubs, and it's become normal for clubs to spend several million on a transfer. In the past, Basel and YB were the financial leaders and could spend the most on transfers. Today, Lausanne, Lugano, GC and Yverdon are several clubs with powerful investors. St. Gallen and Lucerne have stabilized. The only club that is comparable to us at the moment is Winterthur. The others have more options, and we would have to optimize accordingly, but not turn everything upside down.

How do you ensure that FC Thun doesn't become an elevator team and get relegated straight away?

First and foremost, we have to make good transfers. Which doesn't mean as many as possible. Good squad planning is crucial. Of course, the whole surrounding area is also important, but if we assume that it will stay the same, then something has to happen on the pitch.

So you need to strengthen the squad, which in turn requires money. Will you be putting more pressure on investor Beat Fahrni's wallet in the Super League?

The aim is not to spend more and more of Beat Fahrni's money. And logically, we also have other sources (sponsors, spectators, investors, TV money, etc.) at FC Thun, which is how it should and must be. But of course it is enormously important to know that he is there and is committed to us. However, we are still very consciously optimizing our entire structure and continue to spend the money very consciously.

Are you not putting FC Thun in a position of dependency?

Looking back on my five years as president, I can say that getting Beat on board is one of the best things I've done. There is always a certain cluster risk. Other clubs have that too. But I'd rather have a cluster risk than the club no longer exist. You just have to be grateful for that. There are a lot of people who support FC Thun, but Beat has of course already made a decisive contribution. It is also his goal that the club is broadly supported and does not fold when it is no longer there.

What are you most looking forward to in the Super League?

That's a good question. I haven't even thought about that yet. But the classic answer would be the derbies against YB, and that's probably not entirely wrong. When the stadium is full, it's one of the best things. When people come to the stadium and you see what the club does to people, and you don't just hear everywhere that everyone thinks FC Thun is cool and likeable, but you also see it on the ground, we see that our work is appreciated and makes sense, that we can be role models by being who we are. And that makes us feel good.

Did you experience your last relegation in 2020?

I hope so, yes. It was a very formative moment, almost like when someone dies. My son cried for hours back then. That tore my heart apart. I'll probably never forget it until the day I die. And even now, when I talk about it, I get emotional again. The atmosphere after relegation was incredibly depressing. Then the resignation of President Markus Lüthi, and privately I had a death in the family a year later during the barrage. So for me, this relegation is not just about emotions. It goes much deeper than that. And I hope I never have to experience anything like that again. At the same time, these five years since then have been so formative, I've learned so much. No degree could have taught me that.

Now you are about to graduate. What happens when the referee blows his whistle and FC Thun are actually promoted?

I don't know what will happen to me. Maybe I'll just go home or go for a walk alone in the woods.

Are you sure?

I don't know. It will be very emotional. Of course we want to share the joy with everyone. But we've been working towards this success for years. That's why I want to share this moment with those closest to me, first of all to cuddle Mauro and Domi (Head of Sport Dominik Albrecht).

So when the fans storm the pitch and lift you into the air, you're not happy?

It's like the birth of a child. It's a magical moment. You want to share it with those closest to you. It also has to do with respect. We suffered a lot for years and had to put up with a lot of criticism. Once it's done, this moment belongs only to you and your closest companions. But yes, we have to deliver first, then we can always break out the champagne.

