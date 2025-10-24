After a negative streak with two defeats in a row, Young Boys managed to break the deadlock with a 3-2 win over Ludogorets Razgrad. The YB players in the individual critique.

Jan Arnet

Note: 4.5 Goal Marvin Keller

Put to the test by Zoukrou in the 9th minute, but reacts with lightning speed to the inadequate back pass. Let down by the players in front of him when conceding the first goal. Is powerless in the late 3:2.

Grade: 5 Defense Ryan Andrews

Has everything under control on his right flank and also dares to get involved in the forward movement. His forward thrust and his pass into the back of the defense at 1:1 by Raveloson were great. Is the best Bernese player.

Grade: 4 Defense Tanguy Zoukrou

Seemed a little overwhelmed at the start of the game. Often comes too late or lets an opponent get away. Recovers after conceding a goal and does a good job.

Grade: 4 Defense Loris Benito

Loses the decisive duel before the 0:1. Is too passive at times, but doesn't allow himself to be guilty of anything after conceding the goal.

Grade: 5 Defense Jaouen Hadjam

Once again one of the best in his team. Shows good approaches on his left wing. His crosses into the center usually reach the right recipient.

Grade: 4.5 Midfield Darian Males

Males makes good advances at the start of the game. In the 10th minute, he pokes a cross from Hadjam into the five-meter area, but doesn't hit the ball properly. Had to come off in the 35th minute with a knock.

Grade: 5 Midfield Rayan Raveloson

Stands perfectly in the 45th minute and converts Andrews' pass. Wins a lot of balls in midfield. Also gets involved in the attack in the 2nd half and could even score a second goal.

Grade: 4.5 Midfield Edimilson Fernandes

Loses sight of his opponent before conceding a goal and is overrun. Then allows Stanic to score unchallenged. Makes up for his mistake in the 53rd minute with a magisterial pass to Fassnacht. Call it a day in the 86th minute.

Grade: 4 Midfield Joël Monteiro

Shows good approaches and creates more space on the left wing. Goes for goal two or three times, but the ball doesn't end up on target. Replaced by Sergio Córdova in the 78th minute.

Note: 4.5 Forward Armin Gigović

Long invisible in the YB offense. In the 60th minute, he dribbles through the opposing defense and wins a penalty, which Chris Bedia converts. Makes way for Sandro Lauper in the 78th minute.

Note: 4.5 Striker Chris Bedia

Misses several good chances from promising positions. Still manages to score in the 63rd minute. He confidently converts the penalty to make it 3:1. Goes off in the 86th minute - Tsimba comes on for him.

Substitute players

Grade: 5 Midfield Christian Fassnacht

Came on in the 35th minute for the injured Darian Males. Great how he runs into the free space in the 53rd minute and nets into the right corner. In the 81st minute, he once again skillfully sets himself up, but is unlucky that his direct shot hits the crossbar.

Grade: - Defense Sandro Lauper

Came on for Armin Gigovic in the 78th minute. Too brief an appearance for a rating.

Grade: - Forward Sergio Córdova

Came on for Joel Monteiro in the 78th minute. Too brief an appearance to rate.

Grade: - Midfield Dominik Pech

Came on for Edimilson Fernandes in the 86th minute. Too brief an appearance to rate.

Grade: - Forward Emmanuel Tsimba

Came on for Chris Bedia in the 86th minute. Too brief an appearance for a rating. Sees yellow in stoppage time.