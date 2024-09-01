After his loan from Basel to Karlsruhe, Andrin Hunziker is attracting attention in the 2nd Bundesliga Keystone

Andrin Hunziker, on loan from Basel to Karlsruhe, continues to impress. Once again, the Swiss striker scores an important goal for the second division club.

In the away match against Braunschweig, Hunziker, who came on as a substitute at the break, scored with his head to equalize the score at 1:1. Shortly before the end, KSC even managed to score the lucky punch to win 2:1, putting the team level on points with Düsseldorf at the top of the table.

It was the 21-year-old Hunziker's second goal of the season. A week earlier, he had scored the winner against Elversberg just one minute after coming on as a substitute to make it 3-2.

