  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Germany Andrin Hunziker scores an important goal

SDA

1.9.2024 - 15:35

After his loan from Basel to Karlsruhe, Andrin Hunziker is attracting attention in the 2nd Bundesliga
After his loan from Basel to Karlsruhe, Andrin Hunziker is attracting attention in the 2nd Bundesliga
Keystone

Andrin Hunziker, on loan from Basel to Karlsruhe, continues to impress. Once again, the Swiss striker scores an important goal for the second division club.

01.09.2024, 15:35

In the away match against Braunschweig, Hunziker, who came on as a substitute at the break, scored with his head to equalize the score at 1:1. Shortly before the end, KSC even managed to score the lucky punch to win 2:1, putting the team level on points with Düsseldorf at the top of the table.

It was the 21-year-old Hunziker's second goal of the season. A week earlier, he had scored the winner against Elversberg just one minute after coming on as a substitute to make it 3-2.

SDA

More from the department

Germany. Heidenheim continues to impress

GermanyHeidenheim continues to impress

France. Zakaria scores and causes penalty

FranceZakaria scores and causes penalty

Ticker. Hammer duel in the Premier League: ManUtd asks Liverpool to dance

TickerHammer duel in the Premier League: ManUtd asks Liverpool to dance