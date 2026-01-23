Andy Egli played for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga for one season. Although he performed well on the field, he returned to GC early. As a family man, he couldn't turn down the five-year contract.

Short on time? blue News has the highlights for you Andy Egli played one season with Borussia Dortmund in the mid-1980s, where he was even used as a forward at times.

Due to financial problems, the club offered him a pay cut, which led to his departure.

A significantly better offer from GC led to his return to Switzerland, where he benefited in the long run. Summary created with

In the mid-1980s, Andy Egli played for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga for one season. Timo Konietzka brought the Swiss national team defender to the Ruhr region at that time. However, after four losses to start the season, Egli was forced to step down. He was eventually succeeded by Erich Ribbeck.

Converted from defender to forward

Under the future German national team coach, Egli saw more playing time up front and even managed to score a goal or two. But by the end of the season, his Bundesliga adventure was already coming to an end.

“Dortmund was short on cash back then—nothing like it is today,” Egli explains. The president told him after the last game that they would have to cut 20 percent of his salary. “At the same time, I received an offer from GC that I couldn’t turn down.”

"Our second child has just been born."

“GC offered me 300,000 francs a year—that was twice what I was earning in Dortmund at the time,” recalls the 68-year-old. It was an offer he couldn’t refuse, especially for his family’s sake. “Our second child had just been born. So I decided to play it safe,” he says, explaining his decision.

From a sporting perspective, he would have liked to stay in Germany—there had been contact with FC Köln—but the transfer didn't work out. “So I went back to GC and was able to benefit from that wonderful contract for five years.”

All episodes featuring Andy Egli in the series “USA 1994: World Cup Heroes Forever”

The full-length "Legends Talk" with Andy Egli