Andy Egli played for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga for one season. Although he delivered on the pitch, he returned to GC early. The family man could not turn down the five-year contract.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Andy Egli played one season at Borussia Dortmund in the mid-80s, where he was even used as a striker at times.

Due to financial problems, the club offered him a pay cut, which encouraged his departure.

A much better offer from GC led to his return to Switzerland, where he benefited in the long term.

In the mid-1980s, Andy Egli played for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga for one season. Timo Konietzka brought the international defender to the Ruhr region. However, after four defeats at the start of the season, he had to vacate his place again. He was eventually replaced by Erich Ribbeck.

Converted from defender to striker

Under the future German national team coach, Egli was increasingly used as a striker and was also able to score a goal or two. But by the end of the season, his Bundesliga adventure was already coming to an end.

"Dortmund had empty coffers back then, not comparable to today," explains Egli. The president told him after the last game that he would have to take a 20% pay cut. "At the same time, I received an offer from GC that I couldn't refuse."

"Our second child has just been born"

"GC offered me 300,000 francs a year, which was double what I was earning in Dortmund at the time," recalls the 68-year-old. An offer he could not refuse, also for the sake of his family. "Our second child had just been born. I decided to play it safe," he says, explaining his decision.

In sporting terms, he would have liked to stay in Germany, there had been contact with FC Köln, but this transfer did not materialize. "Then I returned to GC and was able to benefit from this wonderful contract for five years."

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