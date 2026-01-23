In 2015, with his head shaved bald, former pro Andy Egli went public with his cancer diagnosis as an expert on SRF. In an in-depth interview with blue Sport, he explains why he decided to take this step—and talks about his difficult battle with cancer.

His Battle with Cancer Andy Egli: “I didn’t want to go on living with this pain”

Short on time? blue News has the highlights for you Andy Egli went public with his testicular cancer diagnosis in 2015 and saw this as an important step with no alternative.

The third round of chemotherapy, in particular, was extremely taxing for him and pushed him to his limits.

Thanks to his optimism and his own efforts during treatment, he was able to get his life back on track and maintain a positive outlook. Summary created with

With his head shaved bald, Andy Egli went public with his 2015 testicular cancer diagnosis during his appearance as an expert on SRF. “It was a difficult decision, but from my perspective, there was no other alternative,” he says.

Crisis During Chemotherapy

For him, the moment of the diagnosis remains indescribable. “Coming to terms with the diagnosis and thinking about what it means for you now.”

Egli says, “I got through the first two rounds of chemotherapy without any problems, but during the third one, I had a major crisis.” In the aftermath of his third round of chemo, he realized that if life had continued the way it had during that third round of treatment, his life would have been over. “Living with that pain would have been impossible,” he says, describing his emotional state during the third round of chemotherapy.

A Return to Optimism

“Fortunately, though, things improved right away,” explains the former TV analyst. “Maybe it was also because I kept doing my strength exercises on the balcony at the hospital.” Egli explains that even when he was feeling bad, he still had the energy to do something about it.

“I got back on my feet pretty quickly after the diagnosis; my inherent optimism kept me in good spirits.” Egli still approaches life with that same optimism today and tries to pass it on to those around him.

All episodes featuring Andy Egli in the series “USA 1994: World Cup Heroes Forever”

The full-length "Legends Talk" with Andy Egli