Former Basel professional Andy Pelmard apparently had a drunken car chase with the police. His current club US Lecce has dropped the Frenchman from the squad until further notice.

After the Christmas party of his club US Lecce, the defender apparently disobeyed several traffic rules under the influence of alcohol and had to go to the police station.

Pelmard had to surrender his driver's license and has now been suspended by the Serie A club until further notice. Show more

Serie A club US Lecce have suspended Andy Pelmard until further notice. The 24-year-old defender, who played for FC Basel between 2021 and 2023, apparently had a drunken chase with the police after the southern Italian club's Christmas party on Wednesday. This is reported by Italian media.

As "La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno" writes, Pelmard drove through the pedestrian zone in Lecce at excessive speed and caused "panic in the city center". "Pedestrians had to swerve to avoid being run over", the newspaper writes.

The ex-FCB star is even said to have driven on the wrong side of the road. When a police officer tried to stop him, Pelmard reportedly simply drove on. After the police were able to stop the footballer after all, his driver's license was confiscated immediately. Pelmard had to go to the police station. He is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Lecce suspend Pelmard until further notice

His club US Lecce reacted by suspending the defender. In a statement, the Serie A club wrote: "In light of the events of yesterday evening, U.S. Lecce strongly condemns the behavior of its player Andy Pelmard, as it does not comply with the behavioral guidelines set by the club."

And further: "U.S. Lecce has ordered the exclusion of the player from the first team squad with immediate effect and will assess the significance of the disciplinary behavior, reserving the right to take appropriate and further measures."

