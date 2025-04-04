Nadine Angerer (46) bakes, dances and even strips on TV for a good cause, taking part in Dancing on Ice, Rosenheim Cops, Global Gladiator and Goodbye Germany. blue Sport meets the likeable world footballer and national team goalie coach for a chat.

No time? blue News summarizes for you She wears a hat and is a cool sock! blue Sport meets Nadine Angerer for a chat at the bar. She's a world soccer player, ramp sow, has been goalkeeping coach for the national team for a year and has something to tell.

The five-time European champion, two-time world champion and world soccer player is still in the spotlight even after her retirement. There is hardly a TV format that she is not available for.

With the exception of "Jungle Camp". Angerer says: "Just looking at it, I think to myself: 'For God's sake, how could you eat those things (worms, maggots, snakes, ed.)? No."

When you think of Nadine Angerer, you inevitably think of titles, triumphs and saves on the green turf. Unforgettable, for example, how she saved a penalty from Brazilian world star Marta in the 2007 World Cup final and led Germany to the title defense. Perhaps the Swiss women's national team, whose goalkeeping coach she has been for the past year, will also come to mind.

But Angerer's horizons certainly don't end at the corner flag. Angerer has experienced a lot and has a lot to tell - such as several TV appearances in various formats.

When she moved to Australia at the end of her career, to the Brisbane Roar, she was accompanied as an emigrant by the German private broadcaster VOX for the show "Goodbye Deutschland". And thus secretly becomes a minor TV star. In spring 2014, that is.

"No problem, but I don't do anything fake"

Angerer, now 46 years old, says: "At some point, I announced my move to Australia and then the phone rang: Hey, can we come with you? Then I said: Yes, no problem, but I'm not doing anything staged, no scripted drama. Either you come along and accompany it as it is, or you don't." The broadcaster agreed. And then it started.

Angerer: "Then the Goodbye Germany team came to Australia with me, and the episode went down really well." When she moved to Portland on the west coast of the USA a year later, the station asked again. Once again, Angerer is the protagonist of the well-known show - and once again they play by her rules: no scripted drama.

Angerer later took part in "Dancing on Ice" or "Rosenheim Cops", a crime series from Bavaria. She didn't have to play a corpse, says Angerer and laughs. But the role isn't too big either. "No, no, that would be presumptuous. That would be disrespectful to all the actors."

Dancing and stripping for cancer prevention

In 2021, Angerer is taking part in "Showtime of my Life", a program for cancer prevention. Angerer dances and strips in high heels. "That sounds crass, yes, stripped and in high heels with an evening dress. But it was one of the greatest cancer screening shows. We wanted to encourage women to go for cancer screening. It was one of the most emotional, amazing shows I've ever been involved in," she says.

Incidentally, she has more trouble with dancing than with stripping: "Stripping is easy. I can do that, no problem, but dancing on high heels in an evening dress was very funny for the choreographer and for everyone who took part. We laughed a lot. Me about myself and them about me," she says. Nevertheless, despite all the fun, the show has a serious background - even for Angerer. "My mother had cancer years ago and that's why I naturally had a connection to it. I would do this show again every time."

Before the show, Angerer and her wife undergo a check-up, during which Angerer's wife is actually diagnosed with cancer. Fortunately, however, at a stage where the doctors can still fight the disease. "That's another reason why I'm very grateful for this show," says Angerer.

"I would never take part in the jungle camp"

She pushes herself to her limits on "Global Gladiator" and recently appeared on the "big celebrity baking" show on "Sat.1".

Angerer leaves nothing out. Is there a TV format that she would refuse to take part in? "Yes, the jungle camp!" Why? "Well, oh God. I've rarely watched it, but just looking at it, I think to myself: 'For God's sake, how can you eat things like that (worms, maggots, snakes, ed.)? No."

