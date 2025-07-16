blue Sport shows goalkeeping coach Nadine Angerer Sydney Schertenleib's bold statements ahead of the thriller against Spain. The German soccer legend is downright thrilled.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sydney Schertenleib shows a lot of self-confidence at the media conference before the European Championship quarter-final and says: "The Spanish are also beatable. I know their weaknesses"

She receives praise from goalkeeping coach Nadine Angerer for her cheeky performance in the "home game with the national team": "I'm celebrating Sydney, but not just Sydney, but all the youngsters too."

The team has acquired a winning mentality, says Angerer, adding: "They should think big too." Show more

"The quality on the ball is very high, from every single one of them," said Sydney Schertenleib at the media conference when asked about Switzerland's quarter-final opponents. The Barça international knows exactly what kind of opponent awaits the national team on Friday evening. It is important to be compact and aggressive against Spain.

"But Spain can also be beaten," Schertenleib adds confidently. "As a small Switzerland, you don't think that's possible. But I know that they have weaknesses. I see them every day in training, what they can do and what they can improve on," says the 18-year-old. "That's why I'm not worried. I'll certainly give my teammates a few tips on how we can do it."

The winning mindset

The cheeky performance amazes the journalists present. "Atypically Swiss," says Michael Wegmann, Head of blue News Sport. And that's exactly what goalkeeping coach Nadine Angerer likes so much.

"I'm celebrating Sydney, but not just Sydney, but all the youngsters too. Courageous and self-confident - and not just the youngsters, but the whole team. I have the feeling that a winning mentality has developed, a winning mindset," says Angerer.

And that's a good thing. "They should think big and we have to get rid of that at some point: We're little Switzerland," says Angerer, adding: "I love the self-confidence of being able to bang the table and go forward with a broad chest. I think that's great."

The whole show

Home game as a podcast

