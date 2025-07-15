Pia Sundhage is coming under increasing criticism ahead of the European Championships. But everything seems to bounce off her. In the football talk show "Heimspiel", Nadine Angerer explains what sets Sundhage apart and what makes the Swede tick.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Pia Sundhage had to put up with a lot of criticism in the run-up to the home European Championship . But the Swede simply smiles it off.

In the football talk "Home game with the women's national team", Nadine Angerer explains why Pia Sundhage always manages to stay so cool. Show more

First Switzerland are relegated from the Nations League, then many discussions flare up in preparation for the European Championship. The selection of the European Championship squad resembles a big casting, the goalkeeper situation is poorly moderated, as is the 1:7 defeat against the juniors of FC Luzern. The 65-year-old national team coach is also criticized for stubbornly sticking to her system.

Sundhage brushes it all aside and says things like: "If you can't deal with it, you'd better go home and do something else." She hopes that the results will make people a little worried. "It shows that there is interest in what's going on with the national team and that people care." They also have a plan B and C. But that's exactly what many doubt before the European Championships.

Angerer explains the Sundhage phenomenon

Is Sundhage really always so serene? In the football talk show "Heimspiel bei der Frauen-Nati", goalkeeping coach Nadine Angerer says without batting an eyelid: "Yes, absolutely." Of course, the criticism was understandable when the results failed to materialize. "But we tried out a lot of things to make sure we were well prepared for the tournament."

Is it because of her experience or Sundhage's nature that she can simply smile away the criticism, asks Michael Wegmann, Head of blue News Sport. "Pia is so experienced, she's been through everything. She has a good mix of Swedish calm plus her experience. What could possibly upset her? She knows exactly what she's doing."

The goalkeeping legend remembers the last group game against Finland. Switzerland went 1-0 down in the 79th minute and were in danger of being eliminated. "It was super hectic on the bench, but Pia stood there in stoic calm and then made the right decisions again."

After conceding the goal, Sundhage reacted with a double substitution and a change of system: And Riola Xhemaili, who had come off the bench, promptly redeemed the whole nation with her goal in stoppage time. Summing up, Angerer says: "Everyone stay relaxed, Pia will be fine."

The whole show

Home game as a podcast