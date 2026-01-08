Criticized for a coffee mug with the Arsenal logo: Tottenham coach Thomas Frank. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire/dpa

A mug is causing a stir: Tottenham coach Thomas Frank drinks coffee from an Arsenal mug before the game - and has to justify himself afterwards.

DPA dpa

This coffee must have left a very bad taste in the mouth of controversial Tottenham coach Thomas Frank. Because the Danish coach of the Europa League winners drank a coffee from a cup with the logo of hated city rivals Arsenal FC before the lost game at AFC Bournemouth, criticism rained down on social media.

"I definitely didn't notice. It would have been totally stupid of me to take the cup if I had known," Frank justified himself: "It's a bit sad in football that people have to ask me about it. I would never do something so stupid."

Fans demand dismissal

The background to the faux pas is the fact that Arsenal had also played in Bournemouth on Saturday. According to this, the visiting teams are always given cups with their own club logo. Apparently, the utensils had not yet been exchanged at the Spurs game. After all, Frank had been handed the cup by an employee. The fact that the game was lost 3:2 in stoppage time rounded off Frank's poor day.

The fact that some fans immediately called for Frank's dismissal has less to do with the cup. Even under the 52-year-old, who only arrived at the start of the season, Spurs continue to play disappointing football. The club is in 14th place - more than 20 points behind leaders Arsenal.