Ann-Katrin Berger, Germany's heroine from the France game, will once again be the focus of attention in the semi-final against Spain. She, who has had to go through so much in her life.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ann-Katrin Berger is Germany's big heroine in the European Championship quarter-final against France. Hopes are also pinned on her in the semi-final against Spain.

But the 34-year-old is not only making headlines on the pitch. She has already been diagnosed with thyroid cancer twice.

A tattoo on her neck hides the scars from the operation and conveys an important message. Show more

Criticized in the preliminary round for her risky play, Ann-Katrin Berger silences all critics in the quarter-final against France. First she saved Germany with a monster save in the penalty shoot-out and then the 34-year-old really stood out. She shone with her saves and also stepped up to take the penalty herself - she smashed it into the corner with ice-cold precision.

After the game, she patted herself on the heart and said to the cameras: "Grandpa, that was for you!" A few days earlier, Berger told us that her 92-year-old grandpa had already attended a match at this European Championship, but wouldn't be back until the final. "That's why I had to take a penalty kick, save two - and now it's on to the next one."

To actually make it to the final, Berger will need to be in top form again on Wednesday evening (21:00) against the favored Spaniards. But the German goalkeeper can handle that.

Ann-Katrin Berger's amazing save. Keystone

Berger battles thyroid cancer twice

Although Berger has been playing at the highest level for years, she was only appointed regular goalkeeper ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games. In Paris, she promptly helped Germany to the bronze medal. She was subsequently named Germany's female footballer of the year and celebrated as "Goalkeeper of the Year" in the USA thanks to her strong performances for Gotham FC. There she plays together with her fiancée, England international Jess Carter. Things are going well for Berger.

But the pendulum could have swung in a different direction. Berger was diagnosed with thyroid cancer for the first time in 2017 and a second time in 2022. Despite operations and radioiodine therapy, she fought her way back surprisingly quickly each time. Driven by the irrepressible will to get her old life back. "There is nothing greater than this longing," she told Stern magazine.

The illness has also shaped the way she looks at life today: "I'm the type of person who lives in the moment." A motto that she has also had engraved in the form of a tattoo over the scars on her neck. "All we have is the now," it says in letters.

If she doesn't make it to the final, Berger will probably digest it quicker than others. Because she knows from her own experience that there are more important battles than those on the pitch.

