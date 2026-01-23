UEFA is putting up fierce resistance to the investor deal proposed by FIFA this week. Now the Europeans are receiving unexpected support.

Here's what it's all about CONCACAF, the North and Central American soccer federation, has also rejected FIFA's investment plans, thereby joining UEFA in opposing FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

FIFA aims to generate billions by selling a portion of its commercial rights and, in return, promises its member associations significantly higher revenues as well as a one-time payment.

UEFA is threatening to boycott all FIFA competitions, while CONCACAF is primarily criticizing the approach, the short notice, and the lack of review by the relevant FIFA bodies. Summary created with

Following the threat by European soccer federations to boycott the World Cup, FIFA President Gianni Infantino has suffered another major setback. CONCACAF, the continental federation responsible for North and Central America and the Caribbean, has also unanimously rejected the investor plans announced this week, as the federation announced following a joint meeting.

This means that the three World Cup hosts—the U.S., Mexico, and Canada—are also taking a stand against Infantino, who had promised the 211 member associations that their revenue would quadruple. With 55 votes from Europe and 41 from North and Central America, it is likely to be difficult for the FIFA boss to secure a majority at all.

FIFA had announced that it intended to generate billions through the potential sale of some of its commercial rights, such as those related to the World Cup. According to reports, the world governing body set a deadline for approval of the planned investor deal and promised a special payment in return. The deadline is reportedly September 19.

Associations Criticized the Procedure and Deadline

A few hours earlier, UEFA had announced that it would unanimously boycott all FIFA matches if the world governing body stuck to its announced plan. “Europe’s position is clear. We will never lend our legitimacy to this model. No one has the moral right to sell something that they are merely managing in trust for the next generation,” UEFA stated.

While the associations in North and Central America did not threaten a boycott, they did express their displeasure and voice strong criticism regarding the lack of due process, the artificially shortened deadline, and the absence of any review or approval by the relevant FIFA bodies.