  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Germany Another award for Harry Kane

SDA

26.5.2026 - 13:35

Harry Kane can cheer about the Golden Boot
Harry Kane can cheer about the Golden Boot
Keystone

According to "Kicker", Harry Kane will receive the Golden Boot for the most successful goalscorer of the season in the top European leagues.

Keystone-SDA

26.05.2026, 13:35

26.05.2026, 13:36

This is the second time Kane has received this award. In 2024, the captain of the England national team also received the award.

The FC Bayern center forward has 72 points in the European Sports Media ranking for his 36 goals in the Bundesliga season - as he did in the 2023/2024 season. Norway's Erling Haaland of Manchester City (27 goals/54 points) came second in the ranking, well behind last year's winner Kylian Mbappé (25/50) of Real Madrid.

The best Swiss player in the ranking is Christian Fassnacht in 49th place. He received 27 points for his 18 goals in a YB shirt.

More from the department

Football. A power struggle breaks out at FC St. Gallen after the cup win

FootballA power struggle breaks out at FC St. Gallen after the cup win

Germany. VW club has to find itself anew after relegation

GermanyVW club has to find itself anew after relegation

Women. Navarro relies on proven forces in the World Cup qualifiers

WomenNavarro relies on proven forces in the World Cup qualifiers