Harry Kane can cheer about the Golden Boot Keystone

According to "Kicker", Harry Kane will receive the Golden Boot for the most successful goalscorer of the season in the top European leagues.

Keystone-SDA SDA

This is the second time Kane has received this award. In 2024, the captain of the England national team also received the award.

The FC Bayern center forward has 72 points in the European Sports Media ranking for his 36 goals in the Bundesliga season - as he did in the 2023/2024 season. Norway's Erling Haaland of Manchester City (27 goals/54 points) came second in the ranking, well behind last year's winner Kylian Mbappé (25/50) of Real Madrid.

The best Swiss player in the ranking is Christian Fassnacht in 49th place. He received 27 points for his 18 goals in a YB shirt.