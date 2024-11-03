  1. Residential Customers
The list gets longer and longer Another injured defender at YB

3.11.2024 - 14:22

Abdu Conté moved to YB from Ligue 2 in August
Young Boys are suffering further bad luck with injuries in defense. The Portuguese Abdu Conté will miss the Swiss champions for several weeks.

The 26-year-old left-back injured the inner ligament in his left knee during the Bernese side's goalless draw at FC Zurich on Saturday. The club expects him to be out for four to six weeks.

After Saidy Janko, Patric Pfeiffer, Tanguy Zoukrou, Miguel Chaiwa, Mohamed Ali Camara, Mats Seiler and Jaouen Hadjam, Conté is the eighth defender who will not be available to YB in the coming days and weeks.

