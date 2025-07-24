  1. Residential Customers
Back operation Another long break for Germany's national goalkeeper Ter Stegen

24.7.2025 - 18:00

Another long break for Germany's national goalkeeper: Marc-André ter Stegen of FC Barcelona has to undergo back surgery and will be out for around three months.

The 33-year-old Marc-André ter Stegen shared the bad news on Instagram on Thursday. "Physically and athletically, I feel in very good shape, but unfortunately I'm not free of pain," ter Stegen wrote.

After intensive discussions with the FC Barcelona medical team and external experts, the quickest and safest way to a full recovery is a back operation.

Ter Stegen only made his return to the Spanish champions at the beginning of May after a torn patella tendon and an eight-month absence. The German has played for Barcelona since 2014 and was promoted to captain, but faces tough competition after his long absence.

His contract at Barcelona runs until 2028 and ter Stegen has repeatedly stated that he does not want to leave the club.

