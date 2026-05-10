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100th goal in the MLS Another record from Lionel Messi causes a storm on the pitch

SDA

10.5.2026 - 09:32

Lionel Messi is in a good mood in Toronto
Lionel Messi is in a good mood in Toronto
Keystone

Lionel Messi reaches another milestone in the North American Major League Soccer.

Keystone-SDA

10.05.2026, 09:32

10.05.2026, 10:01

The Argentine world champion shone with a goal and two assists in Inter Miami's 4:2 win in Toronto. Messi has thus been directly involved in 100 goals in his first 64 games in the MLS; no other footballer has achieved this in so few games. The Italian Sebastian Giovinco held the previous record with 95 games.

Messi's brilliant performance was met with great enthusiasm in the stands. Shortly before the end of the match, several fans tried to get onto the pitch to take selfies with the multiple world footballer. Law enforcement officers had to intervene.

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