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Premier League Another setback for Liverpool - Brighton's Welbeck with a brace

SDA

21.3.2026 - 15:58

At 34, Danny Welbeck is more capable of scoring than ever before
At 34, Danny Welbeck is more capable of scoring than ever before
Keystone

Liverpool come under further pressure in the race for a top-four place in the Premier League. The champions lost 2-1 at Brighton in the 31st round.

Keystone-SDA

21.03.2026, 15:58

21.03.2026, 16:26

Three days after their gala performance against Galatasaray Istanbul, Liverpool conceded their tenth defeat in the championship. Veteran Danny Welbeck scored twice for Brighton, who are coached by German-Swiss Fabian Hürzeler.

The 34-year-old striker has now scored twelve goals this season, the most in his long career. There has even been speculation in recent weeks about a return to the England national team for the 42-time international. However, he was not called up for the international matches in March.

Liverpool remain just outside the top four after their third league game without a win, while Brighton are only six points behind the Champions League quarter-finalists.

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