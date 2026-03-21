At 34, Danny Welbeck is more capable of scoring than ever before Keystone

Liverpool come under further pressure in the race for a top-four place in the Premier League. The champions lost 2-1 at Brighton in the 31st round.

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Three days after their gala performance against Galatasaray Istanbul, Liverpool conceded their tenth defeat in the championship. Veteran Danny Welbeck scored twice for Brighton, who are coached by German-Swiss Fabian Hürzeler.

The 34-year-old striker has now scored twelve goals this season, the most in his long career. There has even been speculation in recent weeks about a return to the England national team for the 42-time international. However, he was not called up for the international matches in March.

Liverpool remain just outside the top four after their third league game without a win, while Brighton are only six points behind the Champions League quarter-finalists.