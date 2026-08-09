Vaduz remains without any points after the third round of the Super League. The newly promoted team lost 2-3 to Sion despite taking the lead twice.

Sion is celebrating, while Vaduz can't believe it: The Liechtensteiners conceded two goals in the closing minutes and lost once again

Just as it seemed certain that Vaduz would at least earn its first point since being promoted to the Super League, the team suffered another setback: Franck Surdez scored in the 94th minute at the Tourbillon to seal a jubilant 3–2 victory for the home team, which bounced back from its opening-day loss to YB and secured its second straight win.

For a long time, however, the Valaisans struggled unsuccessfully against the Liechtensteiners. Although they fell behind early (5th minute), they managed to quickly tie the game with a spectacular goal by Donat Rrudhani (21st minute). But the defiant Vaduz team, through Marcel Monsberger, regained the lead just before halftime—against the run of play.

It wasn't until Joker Winsley Boteli scored the well-deserved equalizer shortly before the end (83') that the game was tied. And just as it had happened a week ago against St. Gallen, Marc Schneider's team let that one point slip away in the closing minutes.

Telegram:

Sion – Vaduz 3–2 (1–2)

7,000 spectators. – Referee: Qovanaj. – Goals: 5' Stark (Monsberger) 0–1. 21. Rrudhani 1–1. 36. Monsberger (Dalipi) 1–2. 83. Boteli (Marquinhos Cipriano) 2–2. 94. Surdez (Chouaref) 3–2.

Sion: Racioppi; Lavanchy, Sow, Kronig, Marquinhos Cipriano; Berdayes (56. Chouaref), Sylla (56. Kabacalman), Baltazar Costa, Rrudhani (67. Chipperfield); Nivokazi (56. Boteli), Lukembila (56. Surdez).

Vaduz: Schaffran; Hasler, Simani (75' Lang), Berisha, Sawadogo; Mack; Stark (54' Hammerich), Dalipi, Cabrera (75' Cocic); Monsberger, Sorgic (9' Djokic; 75' Kasper).

Notes: Yellow cards: 8. Rrudhani, 10. Dalipi, 16. Sawadogo, 38. Kronig, 59. Mack, 74. Djokic.