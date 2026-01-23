Criticism of Gianni Infantino is now coming from within his own ranks. FIFA Director Kevin Lamour has leveled serious allegations against the president. FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström is already being considered as a possible successor.

"Contempt and Intimidation" Another Top Official Criticizes Infantino — Could the FIFA Secretary General Be a Possible Successor?

Here's what it's all about FIFA is withdrawing its controversial investment plans following massive opposition. Pressure on President Gianni Infantino is mounting from national associations, politicians, and within FIFA itself.

FIFA Director Kevin Lamour accuses Infantino of deception, a lack of transparency, and a leadership style characterized by “contempt and intimidation.” He describes the initiative as the work of a single person.

According to a report in *Marca*, Matias Grafström, the Swedish-Dutch FIFA Secretary General, is being touted as a possible candidate for the top job at FIFA. Summary created with

After Gianni Infantino presented FIFA’s plans to bring in investors, there was massive backlash. Late Friday night, FIFA backtracked and announced that it would no longer pursue the project with private investors.

The pressure on Infantino is mounting by the hour. Not only have the continental confederations—led by UEFA—expressed their dissatisfaction, but calls for a cultural shift are also growing louder in political circles.

Statement by SFV President Peter Knäbel “The SFV welcomes FIFA’s swift decision to withdraw its plans. We expressly welcome the fact that the unified responses from the continental and national associations were taken seriously and acted upon accordingly. For us, both the content of the proposal and the manner in which it came about were unacceptable.”

Following the announcement of the plans, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham had already openly called for Infantino's replacement. The Swiss national is "the wrong man" to lead the world governing body, said the new head of government.

Support for Infantino is also crumbling within FIFA. Carlos Cordeiro, a high-ranking adviser to the 56-year-old, resigned in protest against the plan.

"It's a one-person project"

FIFA Director Kevin Lamour is yet another high-ranking official to level serious allegations against the president. In a statement—which the "Associated Press"—that staff members had been “deceived” by Infantino’s lack of transparency regarding the sale plans over the past few months and “deserved better than contempt and intimidation.”

“It’s a one-man project,” wrote Lamour, a longtime colleague of Infantino’s at both FIFA and, previously, UEFA. It is time for soccer’s policymakers to ask themselves the right questions and make the right decisions.

“This months-long lie by omission and this one-sided exercise of power are not trivial. They are evidence of a lack of trust, a lack of transparency, a lack of judgment, and a lack of good leadership. And of a serious lack of respect,” emphasizes the Frenchman, who lives in Zurich.

Many coworkers are no longer proud

“A president must bring people together, unite them, and inspire them. Today, we are seeing the opposite. I am not authorized to speak on behalf of my colleagues, and perhaps I am mistaken. But my impression is that we all want to be proud to work for FIFA, and today, unfortunately, that no longer seems to be the case for many of us. That makes me sad,” said Lamour.

Kevin Lamour (right) in the stands during the World Cup match between Germany and Ivory Coast. www.imago-images.de

“My colleagues—some of whom have dedicated their lives to soccer—deserve better than contempt and intimidation. The ball is now in the court of those who have the power to change things,” he continued.

He acknowledged that he has a duty of loyalty to his employer. “But I also—and above all—have a duty of loyalty to certain values and to the upbringing I received, as well as a duty to support my colleagues.”

He is aware that he could lose his job. “At least I’ll sleep well tonight,” says Lamour.

Will FIFA Secretary General Grafström take over?

According to a report by "Marca", FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström, who was once considered one of Infantino’s closest allies, has increasingly distanced himself from the president amid the crisis.

AP The Canadian Press

There is growing speculation that Grafström could play a role in the event of a potential leadership crisis, although no official steps have been announced so far. The Spanish newspaper summarizes that FIFA’s future direction could depend on whether Infantino succeeds in regaining the support of member associations and high-ranking officials.