Kylian Mbappé was one of PSG's star players. Following his transfer to Madrid, the two are now in dispute over a million-euro sum. Following a recent decision, the striker can now hope to receive the money he demanded.

According to media reports, French Premier League club Paris Saint-Germain has suffered a defeat in the dispute over outstanding wages worth millions for its former striker Kylian Mbappé. An appeal by PSG against a decision by the French league association (FFF) in favor of Mbappé was rejected by the association because it was received a day too late, reported Radio France and the AFP news agency, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Mbappé is demanding 55 million euros in outstanding salaries and bonuses from his former club. The league association had already found twice that PSG had wrongly not paid his former striker salary components that were set out in a supplementary agreement to his employment contract. The million-euro sum demanded related to the outstanding monthly salaries for April, May and June, the last third of a bonus payment for Mbappé's former contract extension and an "ethical bonus" for the final months of his contract.

Legal dispute could still continue

PSG had invoked a verbal agreement, which is why the club believed it did not have to pay the sum. Mbappé, on the other hand, considered the verbal agreement not to have been fulfilled because his playing time had been drastically reduced following his transfer announcement to Madrid. The 2018 World Cup winner moved to Champions League winners Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer after seven years in the PSG shirt.

The dispute could now go to a labor court or the administrative court and, according to Radio France, the Parisian club could also appeal to the French National Olympic or Sports Committee.

