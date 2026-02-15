Lugano midfielder Anto Grgic is Switzerland's most accurate penalty taker. No one else in Europe's top leagues has anywhere near as long a penalty streak. His secret? He outwits the goalie.

Anto Grgic is the penalty king. He has now converted 22 penalties in a row - 19 in the Super League. No other player in the Super League is anywhere near as accurate. The competition has not even managed 7 successful penalties in a row.

Grgic's rate is also among the best in Europe. Because Bayern star Harry Kane failed to score his 30th penalty, Dortmund's Emre Can currently has the longest streak in the top five leagues. With 11 converted penalties.

Penalty streaks in the top 5 leagues 11 penalties: Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund)

8 penalties: Niclas Füllkrug (AC Milan)

8 penalties: Raphinha (Barcelona)

8 penalties: Florian Kainz (1.FC Köln) Show more

Grgic's 22, a number with rarity value. His last miss? It was on October 31, 2021, when he failed to score against GC keeper André Moreira while still in Sion kit. Since then, every ball has hit the net.

Grgic's penalty trick: he looks out for the goalkeeper

The way he shoots is striking. Grgic looks at the goalkeeper and waits until he moves before taking the shot. A risky way to take a penalty. But the Zurich native has perfected it. He scores, scores and scores. "Every penalty situation is different, but I trust in my qualities. I'm happy that I can help the team," he tells blue Sport.

And yet he is aware that it can't go on like this forever. Grgic: "At some point I'll miss another penalty. That's just the way it is. But of course I'm working on extending my streak."

