Atlético's record goalscorer Antoine Griezmann moves to MLS side Orlando City in the summer IMAGO/Pressinphoto

Atlético Madrid face Arsenal London in the semi-finals of the Champions League. The Frenchman is determined to prevent this from being Antoine Griezmann's last game in the top flight, and is also keen to heal an old wound.

Moritz Meister

No time? blue News summarizes for you Antoine Griezmann will leave Atlético Madrid in the summer after more than 500 games and move to Orlando City in the MLS.

Before he leaves, he wants to win the Champions League after narrowly losing out to Real Madrid in the 2016 final.

A strong opponent awaits in the semi-finals in the shape of Arsenal, against whom Griezmann wants to play a decisive role this time. Show more

After almost 500 appearances and more than 200 goals, Antoine Griezmann will leave Atlético Madrid this summer. The Frenchman will join Orlando City in the MLS. But before he leaves, he wants to fulfill his dream of winning the Champions League with Atlético. The last hurdle before the final in Budapest is Arsenal London.

Bitter memories of the 2016 final

Griezmann came very close once before with Atlético in 2016. Back then, however, they were defeated by city rivals Real Madrid on penalties. In normal time, the Frenchman had a great chance to put his team on the road to victory. However, he hit the crossbar with a penalty in the 48th minute, meaning the score was just 1:1 at the end of normal time.

This experience still weighs heavily on the attacker today. "The only way to get over it would be to win the title this year," he said in an interview with UEFA. At 35, the 2018 world champion is still one of Madrid's regulars. He has a very special relationship with his coach Diego Simeone. "I know that he will remain a friend of mine beyond my career," says Griezmann about his coach.

"Gunners" shot down Atlético

However, the hurdle of Arsenal London is likely to be anything but easy for Atlético. The Gunners have been favorites to win the title since the start of the knockout phase. The two top clubs have already met in the league phase. On that occasion, the north Londoners defeated the Spaniards by a clear 4:0.

Antoine Griezmann wants to make sure things are different this time. In that game, the Frenchman only came on as a substitute in the closing stages, when they were already 4-0 down. However, "Grizou" was always in the starting eleven alongside Julian Alvarez in the last few matches in the "premier class". It is therefore quite possible that he will once again make the difference in this crucial match.