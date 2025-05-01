  1. Residential Customers
Conference League Antony with dream save in Betis win over Fiorentina ++ Chelsea with one foot in the final

Linus Hämmerli

1.5.2025

Swiss international Ricardo Rodriguez can hope for a place in the Conference League final. Betis Sevilla beat Fiorentina 2:1, Chelsea defeated Djurgarden 4:1.

01.05.2025, 23:00

01.05.2025, 23:13

Abde Ezzalzouli gave the home team at the Estadio Benito Villamarin in Sevilla a goal as early as the 6th minute. Although the referee had to use the goal-line technique, it confirmed that the ball had bounced off the bottom edge of the crossbar and behind the line. Brazilian Antony increased the lead to 2-0 in the second half with a beautiful long-range shot, while Rodriguez was left unmarked for the hosts.

Fiorentina, who had reached the Conference League final in each of the last two years but failed to reach it twice, held out despite the impressive crowd. Luca Ranieri's equalizer gave the Italians further hope.

Chelsea set the course for the final

In the other semi-final, favorites Chelsea showed no signs of letting up. Thanks to the clear away win in Stockholm, in which Nicolas Jackson, who came on as a substitute at the break, scored twice, the Londoners have more than one foot in the final.

The goals in the video

  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed
  • 72.

    Betis - Fiorentina 2:1*

  • 68.

    Djurgarden - Chelsea 1:4*

  • 65.

    Djurgarden - Chelsea 0:4*

  • 64.

    Betis - Fiorentina 2:0*

  • 59.

    Djurgarden - Chelsea 0:3*

  • 43.

    Djurgarden - Chelsea 0:2*

  • 12.

    Djurgarden - Chelsea 0:1*

  • 7.

    Betis - Fiorentina 1:0*

  • #Preview

    Hello ...

    ... and welcome to the video ticker of the two Conference League semi-finals. Djurgardens welcome Chelsea, Betis welcome Fiorentina to Sevilla.

    • Show more

