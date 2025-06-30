Uli Hoeness sharply criticized Lothar Matthäus for his statements in the Woltemade poker game. Felix Hörhager/dpa

Uli Hoeness has caused a stir with his insulting statements against TV pundit Lothar Matthäus. blue Sport expert Marcel Reif puts things in perspective and explains why Hoeness reacts so irritably.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you The relationship between Uli Hoeness and Lothar Matthäus will never be father-son again, explains blue Sport expert Marcel Reif on the latest dispute between the two.

Matthäus had rated the reported transfer fee of 60 million euros for Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade as too low, which prompted Hoeness to react angrily.

Reif explains why Hoeness is quick to lash out at experts: "Of course Hoeness is a master of the motto, attack is the best defense." Show more

In connection with the transfer poker surrounding Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade, Bayern's honorary president Uli Hoeness insulted football expert Lothar Matthäus. In view of his statements in the Woltemade case, the record-breaking German national team player "doesn't have all his cups in the cupboard", Hoeness told "Kicker".

Matthäus, in turn, told Bild that he no longer took the "insults" from the honorary president of FC Bayern Munich seriously and that he was living in a world of his own.

This act between Uli Hoeness and Lothar Matthäus has been going on for some time, explains blue Sport expert Marcel Reif: "Lothar uses every opportunity to make himself a bit important in public. When he comments on Bayern, there's always a big response, of course." According to Reif, the relationship will never be father-son again, but will always be a tough one, adding: "We are all well advised not to take the personal aspects too seriously and to get to the heart of the matter."

Woltemade not yet a 100 million man

Matthäus annoyed Hoeness by saying that he thought Bayern's transfer fee of 60 million euros for Woltemade was too little. Reif said: "What is an appropriate transfer fee today? The English will pay any amount and why? Because they can. Of course, Bayern have to make sure they keep things in proportion."

Woltemade is not yet a 100-million-euro player, but could be one day. He is therefore more of a change for the future: "Harry Kane cost that and we've just seen at the Club World Cup what a 100 million striker has to be able to do. Woltemade is still on his way there," explains Reif.

Bayern and Max Eberl in particular are naturally under pressure on the transfer market: "They wanted Wirtz, he's not coming. They wanted Williams, he's not coming. Vincent Kompany wasn't the first A-solution mentioned last summer either." Now it is up to Eberl to deliver. Sané and Müller are gone, now something has to come, according to Reif, who notes: "Woltemade is certainly a good name, but whether he is the solution to all problems, I dare to doubt."

Experts complicate the negotiations

Matthäus recently reacted to Hoeness' criticism and said: "He is only interested in attacking other people in order to distract from his own mistakes." Reif commented on this statement: "Of course Hoeness is a master of the motto, attack is the best defense and of course they didn't get one or two transfers done as they wanted and of course they also overlooked some things." Woltemade has been on German football pitches for a long time.

Hoeness went on to say with regard to Matthäus that these experts have long been a "thorn in his side". Reif commented: "Anyone who speaks publicly about FC Bayern must know that they are calling the old patriarch into action." What bothers Hoeness the most, of course, is that things that used to be discussed internally in the closest of circles are now broadcast live five minutes later, virtually in real time: "That naturally makes every negotiation more difficult. It makes positions difficult for everyone."

