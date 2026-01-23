How far will Switzerland go in the 2026 World Cup? blue News asked former national team players. And the legends’ expectations range from high to sky-high.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ahead of the World Cup, blue News asked former national team players what they think Switzerland is capable of.

The former soccer players’ expectations are high.

Two former stars even believe the national team can pull off a major upset in America.

The Swiss national team is heading to the World Cup in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada with confidence. But expectations for Murat Yakin’s team are probably higher than ever.

This is also evident among various former national team players whom blue News met a few weeks before the World Cup kicked off at a legends match in Valais.

Bregy and Margairaz are optimistic

“It’s also a bit of a matter of luck who you end up facing,” says former defender Dominique Herr. “But from the quarterfinals on, anything is possible,” he adds. Roger Wehrli (69 national team appearances) also says: “They’ll make it to the quarterfinals. I’m sure of that.”

Xavier Margairaz is even more optimistic. The 18-time national team player says: “I hope we become world champions! They have a lot of quality in the team and a great atmosphere.”

Georges Bregy agrees. In the Legends Talk, he predicts they’ll reach the final and says: “Whether it’s France, Brazil, or Germany—I don’t care who we beat in the final.”

FCB legend predicts a semifinal

“I think it’s finally time for this semifinal, and I believe they can do it,” says FCB legend Erni Maissen. Because: “We have outstanding young players like Manzambi, for example. I don’t think the national team has been this good in a long time.”

Things sound a bit less euphoric from 26-time national team player Karl Engel: “Reaching the round of 16 is a must.” However, he expects more, as the team has raised the bar.

Whether today’s national team stars can live up to the high expectations set by their predecessors will become clear starting June 13. That’s when Switzerland faces Qatar in its first group stage match.