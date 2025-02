Musa Araz leaves FC Winterthur and joins Xamax Keystone

Musa Araz is moving from FC Winterthur to Neuchâtel Xamax in the Challenge League. For the 31-year-old, it is a return to an old place of activity.

The midfielder was relegated from the Super League with the Neuchâtel club in the 2019/20 season. Araz then moved to Sion before joining Winterthur in 2023. He made 20 competitive appearances in one and a half seasons at FCW.