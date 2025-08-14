Ardon Jashari is set to bring new momentum to Milan. On Thursday morning, Jashari answered questions from the media for the first time as a new player for the Rossoneri.
Ardon Jashari has made his first media appearance as a Milan player. The midfielder talks about his first impressions at the Italian top club.
Jashari on Nati
We have a good team with a lot of quality, with which we have also been able to beat bigger nations in the past.
Jashari on his wishes
To be successful, to win as much as possible. To stay healthy personally and have a lot of influence on the team.
Jashari on defending and attacking
I can help the team in both directions. Offensively with assists, defensively with my mentality.
Jashari on Ibrahimović
The negotiations with Tare and Ibrahimović, with whom I also spoke on the phone, were great. Tare gave me confidence early on that Milan was the right place for me. When you have people like that who want you, it gives you a certain extra motivation.
Jashari on first impressions
I was most impressed by the harmony in the dressing room and the staff. Of course, seeing Luka Modrić live in training was great.
Jashari on Italian football
It's certainly a different level than in Belgium, more physical. I always wanted to play for Milan and also in Serie A. Now I'm eager to play.
Jashari on alleged interest from Inter
Maybe there were other Italian teams that were interested, but I always wanted to play for Milan.
Jashari on Yakin's praise and Xhaka's winner mentality
Xhaka had a great career, I learned a lot from him. We grew up similarly, we have this winning mentality in us. The team that wants it more often wins. This characteristic can be decisive.
Jashari on his position
Coach Allegri decides where he wants me to play. In modern football there's a lot of rotation, you have to adapt. We'll see exactly where he wants me.
Jashari on Bruges
It was a fantastic season with Brugge. When the season was over, the agent informed me that Milan could be an option, which then materialized. When I spoke to Tare about the project, I was hooked.
Jahsari on his first San Siro experience
When I was young, I came here to watch Barcelona at the San Siro. Since then, I've had the dream of becoming a professional footballer.
Jashari on Modrić
There were fantastic players here. There were many champions here, I'm proud to wear the Milan jersey. I want to learn from great players here every day.
Jashari on test match and goals
I haven't had a game for two months, but I tried to play my game against Leeds and put in a good performance. Of course I still have room for improvement. This club deserves to win titles.
Jashari on Pirlo as a role model
He is and was my favorite AC Milan player. In the beginning I was more of a playmaker, now I'm more of a director further back.
Jashari on expectations
When you come here, you feel the pressure. But I want to repay the trust of the fans and the club.
Jashari on Allegri
I've only been here a week, so I can't say too much yet. But he's been professional on and off the pitch since my first day. He knows how to win.
Jashari on the transfer
It all took quite a long time. It was clear to me that I wanted to take this step. I knew it wouldn't be easy because I was an important player for Bruges. But I talked a lot with sporting director Igli Tare: I always wanted to go to Milan.
Jashari on arrival
I'm very proud to be here. A dream come true.
Milan snaps up Jashari
Ardon Jashari has moved from Bruges to AC Milan. The Swiss international has signed a five-year contract. According to media reports, up to 40 million euros will be paid for the 23-year-old from Zug. This makes Jashari the third most expensive transfer of a Swiss footballer. Only Granit Xhaka (2016 from Gladbach to Arsenal for 45 million euros) and Dan Ndoye (this summer from Bologna to Nottingham Forest for 42 million euros) were paid more.
The signing on Wednesday marked the end of weeks of tough negotiations between the clubs. Jashari would have had a contract with Bruges until 2029. It was only a year ago that he moved from Lucerne to Belgium for six million euros, where he quickly established himself in the starting eleven and attracted attention with good performances in the Champions League, among others. The central midfielder was also touted as Granit Xhaka's successor at Leverkusen during the summer break.
In Milan, Jashari will not only meet his national team colleague Noah Okafor, who is returning from a loan spell at champions Napoli, but also Luka Modric. Together with the 39-year-old new signing from Real Madrid, Jashari could form the center of midfield for the eighth-placed team in the last Serie A season.