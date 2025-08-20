Ardon Jashari is now playing for AC Milan. As a result, he is not playing in Europe this season. For blue Sport expert Marco Streller, this is a drama, but he still thinks the move is the right one.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Ardon Jashari has been playing for AC Milan since this season. One year after his move from Lucerne to Bruges, the 23-year-old is taking the next step.

Marco Streller supports the midfielder's decision: "I would have made the same move."

Streller believes Jashari is capable of making the breakthrough at the Italian top club. Show more

Football is a fast-moving business. This is shown by the example of Ardon Jashari. The midfielder left FC Luzern a year ago and moved to Belgium. Jashari enchanted the football world and impressed at Brugge both in the league and in the Champions League.

One season after his move from central Switzerland, the really big clubs came knocking at Jashari's door. AC Milan secured the services of the 23-year-old Zug native for 36 million euros. Bruges paid a further six million euros for the player with the fine feet in July 2024.

The next step

While Nico Williams, who is the same age, is an example of waiting to make the leap to a top club (the winger extended his contract with Bilbao and turned down offers from Barcelona and Bayern), Jashari is taking the next step. A good move, according to blue Sport expert Marco Streller.

"I would have made the same move," said Streller in blue Sport's Champions League studio. The move to Milan is a step forward. "Jashari is a good example of how to plan a career. This one is very good." Streller believes Jashari can make the breakthrough to the "top tier" of football in Milan.

European competitions without Jashari

Although Jashari wants to reach for the stars with AC Milan, he is staying away from the European stage this season. "That's a drama," says Streller about the absence of a caliber like Jashari, as his former club Bruges set the course for the premier class against Rangers (3:1 win in the play-off first leg). However, the former FCB striker qualifies this with the argument that the midfielder is now playing for Milan.

Milan finished the past season in 8th place in Serie A and missed out on qualifying for all international tournaments. The Rossoneri are aiming higher this season and want to return to the Champions League.

The first league game for Jashari and Milan is this coming Saturday. They face promoted Cremonese in Serie A.

