On Wednesday, Jashari was forced off the field in the Champions League with a knock - now the young Swiss player has shone in the championship Keystone

Ardon Jashari made a somewhat surprising appearance in the 30th round of the Belgian championship. In FC Brugge's 4:2 win over Charleroi, the former Lucerne player played until the 88th minute - and shone.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Jashari provided an assist and scored once himself. It was his third goal and sixth assist of the season in all competitions.

On Wednesday, Jashari had to be substituted after just under an hour in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 tie against Aston Villa. The 22-year-old midfielder is missing from national team coach Murat Yakin's squad for the upcoming friendlies.