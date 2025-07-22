Ardon Jashari makes the headlines again. Imago

No Supercup, no team photo, no desire: Ardon Jashari makes it clear in Bruges that he wants to move to AC Milan. The club is resisting - for now. Will an ex-FCL player, of all people, tie the knot?

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ardon Jashari was absent from the Belgian Supercup and refused to take a team photo in order to push for his transfer to AC Milan.

Club Brugge are demanding 40 million euros for the national team player, but Milan have apparently refused to pay the price so far.

Aleksandar Stanković is on the verge of a move to Bruges as a possible replacement, which could make Jashari's departure easier. Show more

Union Saint-Gilloise and Club Brugge faced off in the Belgian Supercup on Sunday evening. Ardon Jashari was not in the Brugge squad - who won 2-1.

The 22-year-old Swiss is said to have reached an agreement with AC Milan long ago, but his (current) employer is still standing in the way. The Belgians are demanding 40 million euros for the midfield jewel. The two clubs are apparently insisting on their positions at the moment.

Memories of the Lucerne scandal

Now Jashari is putting the pressure on. Not only did he miss the Super Cup final, but he even refused to take a team photo in the last few days, as reported by "gazetaexpress". The action is reminiscent of the story in Lucerne.

No Ardon Jashari at the last photo session. IMAGO/Belga

The then FCL star publicly demanded a move to league rivals Basel. However, those responsible in central Switzerland did not give in, and Jashari did lose the captaincy in the meantime. However, Jashari was later rehabilitated and allowed to take on an important role again before he was allowed to move to the Jupiler League.

Bruges coach Nicky Hayen says that it is clear what the club expects from this sale. "We have to keep calm. We can't predict what will happen in the next few days, especially as Milan are not the only club interested."

Premier League clubs West Ham and Nottingham Forest are also said to be interested in the Swiss. However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano is adamant that the Jashari camp only wants AC Milan.

"Things can get complicated very quickly in football. This is a complex situation, but I trust that the club will manage it well. Let's see how it turns out," said Hayen according to the report. "I hope that an agreement will be reached soon - no matter what the decision is."

He himself would not react like that, he emphasized at the press conference: "You have a contract and you try to keep it until the last day."

Captain Vanaken on the situation with Jashari

Captain Hans Vanaken is a little more understanding: "Ardon is negotiating with Milan and has no desire to play for us at the moment. If Milan is the best thing for his career, we'll accept that - but only at the right price," says the veteran, adding: "At his age, I might have done the same. But there is no get-out clause, so now it all depends on Milan. If they pay 40 million euros, Jashari will come. Otherwise..."

"Those who have played in his place have shown that they deserve this jersey. If he no longer wants to play for Bruges, we will move on. Life goes on," Vanaken explains according to "gazetaexpress" and emphasizes: "If he returns to the group, we will treat him like a Club Brugge player. He is still an asset to the team."

Is the young Serbian star Aleksandar Stanković indirectly helping Ardon Jashari? Imago

A former Lucerne player may indirectly rescue Jashari from the tricky situation. As Romano reports, Club Brugge are said to have agreed in principle with Aleksandar Stanković on a transfer, with only the details still open. The Serbian belongs to Inter, but was loaned out to FCL last season. The Nerazzurri are said to have agreed a buy-back option for the central midfielder and a stake in the event of a resale.

With the signing of Stankovic, Bruges would of course have a replacement for Jashari. It remains to be seen what will happen with the four-time international in the Belgian capital. AC Milan have been on a tour of Asia and Australia since this weekend. It is not unlikely that the national team player will soon be joining them.