Ardon Jashari (right) high-fives with team-mate Chemsdine Talbi Keystone

Ardon Jashari scores for the fourth time for FC Brugge.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 22-year-old midfielder scored the remarkable 2-0 in the 3-2 win at Royal Antwerp. After a strong individual move, he placed the finish perfectly into the bottom corner.

Thanks to the second win in the second game of the championship round, Bruges kept in touch with leaders Genk and defended 2nd place.