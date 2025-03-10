🚨🇧🇪 Tense moment in the Bruges derby! 😳



Ardon Jashari sticks a Club Brugge flag on Cercle Brugge's pitch after a 3-1 victory. pic.twitter.com/2UpbyTx4aF — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) March 9, 2025

Ardon Jashari wins the derby with Club Brugge against Cercle Brugge 3:1. After the game, the Swiss national team player grabs a Brugge flag and provokes his opponent to the point of blood - causing a riot.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ardon Jashari wins the city derby with Club Brugge against Cercle Brugge 3:1.

The Swiss international causes a stir after the game. He grabs a blue and black flag and marks the stadium as Club Brugge territory.

When Jashari sticks the flag in the middle of the pitch, there is rioting on the field. Show more

The Belgian Jupiler Pro League saw a city derby in Bruges at the weekend. Cercle, who are fighting against relegation, faced Club Brugge, currently second in the league and still in the last 16 of the Champions League. The favorites prevailed 3:1, with Swiss midfielder Ardon Jashari setting up the opening goal.

However, the national team player's most eye-catching action came after the game. Jashari grabbed a blue and black flag - the club colors of Club Brugge - and ran across the pitch with it. The home fans whistled and opponents quickly joined in to prevent Jashari's action.

But Jashari made his way to the center circle and stuck the flag in the ground. The message is clear: "We are at home here." Because the Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges is not only the home ground of Cercle Brugge, but also of Club Brugge. The two clubs share the stadium, which holds around 30,000 spectators.

Jashari already a crowd favorite

The flag was not stuck in the turf for long when the Cercle players came rushing up, tore it out and confronted Jashari. A small scuffle ensued. Club Brugge itself posted videos and pictures of the scene and wrote: "Bruges is blue and black." After the game, videos went viral showing Jashari demonstratively kissing the club crest as he left the pitch.

With his combative style of play, Jashari is already one of the crowd favorites at Club Brugge. With his actions after the game against rivals Cercle, he has definitely cemented this status once again.

Ardon Jashari, nu al een Brugse cultlegende.🔵⚫️ pic.twitter.com/dMo8iJUbVl — Yarno Degryse (@yarno_degryse) March 9, 2025

