Bruges are one of the surprise teams in this year's Champions League. Thanks in part to Ardon Jashari, the Belgians have the opportunity to write club history in their round of 16 clash with Aston Villa.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Not much was missing and the Champions League would have been over for FC Brugge after the league phase. After the eight matchdays in the reformed European club competition, the Belgians were the last team to slip into the knockout phase of the top 24 teams. And this was only because their goal difference was three goals better than that of Dinamo Zagreb, who were level on points and had to bid farewell to the illustrious stage of the top flight.

Well then. The observers thought that the luck of the competition can favor any team. But Bruges would be stopped in their tracks in the round of 16 against Atalanta Bergamo at the latest. But the Belgian champions were not impressed by the Italian top team, who had only just missed out on direct qualification for the round of 16 and won the Europa League title in 2024.

On the contrary. Bruges were strong and efficient. The 2:1 win at home was followed by a 3:1 victory away, with the Belgians impressing with their coolness in the second leg. At the break, the score was 0-3 at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, and any hope the Tifosi had of a turnaround had given way to tristezza at the looming elimination.

Jashari's new contract

Ardon Jashari has played a major part in the European rise of the club, which was founded in 1891. After a difficult start with little playing time, the Zug midfielder has earned himself a regular place in Nicky Hayen's team. And it's not just the Belgian coach who appreciates the qualities of the prudent 22-year-old, who is confident on the ball and strong in tackles and has played two international matches for Switzerland so far, but also the fans, for whom Jashari has long been one of their favorites.

In January, the club extended Jashari's contract early until 2029. The specialist portal Transfermarkt now estimates the young Swiss's market value at €11 million, although it can be assumed that a club wishing to lure Jashari to a bigger league would have to dig much deeper into their pockets.

No second Benfica

As unlikely as it is that Jashari will remain in a Bruges shirt until the end of his current contract, it is certain that the former Lucerne youngster wants to continue to cause a stir in the Champions League with his current team-mates. In other words: Make it into the top 8 in Europe for the first time. In 2023, Bruges failed to make it past Benfica Lisbon in the round of 16 (0:2, 1:5). This time, the aim is to go one step further.

The first leg of the round of 16 against Aston Villa is scheduled for Tuesday (18:45) at the Jan Breydel Stadium at home. The English side, opponents of Swiss champions YB in the league phase, are in the Champions League for the first time ever this season, but finished eighth and avoided the detour via the round of 16 at the first attempt. The team from Birmingham, under Spanish coach Unai Emery, is positioned in the broad midfield of the Premier League and on paper is certainly stronger than Bruges.

However, the Belgians have proven that this does not prevent them from springing a surprise.