Bruges' Ardon Jashari congratulates double goalscorer Romeo Vermant. KEYSTONE

Bruges have won the Belgian Cup for the twelfth time. The team with the Swiss Ardon Jashari wins the final against Anderlecht 2:1.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 21-year-old Belgian Romeo Vermant was the match-winner with two goals. Jashari, who is only a year older, played in defensive midfield. For the Swiss international, who moved to Bruges from Lucerne last summer, this is his first major title as a player.

Bruges had to wait ten years for their twelfth cup win. After the last title in 2015, the club won the championship six times, but things did not go smoothly in the cup for a long time.

In the league, Bruges are one point behind Union Saint-Gilloise in second place with three rounds to go.

