Ardon Jashari has risen to a new footballing dimension in just a few months. The 23-year-old played his way from Lucerne via Bruges to AC Milan at breakneck speed, where he has no intention of slowing down.

In the last few days, Jashari has taken his first steps in his new football universe. He trained at the famous Milanello training ground, played his first minutes for the new club and faced the Italian media. Wearing a black suit and tie, he answered the initially harmless questions in English.

The first public event with Jashari as a Milan player was perfectly staged, with a sense of class and the necessary sense of duty towards the sponsors: Water bottle on the left, football boot on the right and logos of other backers in the background. All of this was broadcast on AC Milan's YouTube channel with simultaneous translation into sign language.

"It's a dream come true, not just for me, but also for my family," says Jashari right at the start of his performance. "From the first contact, it was clear that I wanted to move here." Despite years of less success, AC Milan still exudes European class. A classy club, number two in Europe in terms of Champions League titles won, for which countless football icons have played, including Andrea Pirlo, Jashari's favorite player in Milan's history.

"Everything is easier with him"

There was no way Jashari was going to pass up the chance to combine promising sporting prospects with the fulfillment of a boyhood dream. After AC Milan contacted him, the 23-year-old from Zug worked towards a transfer - with the same consistency with which he carries out his actions on the pitch. He signed off for the first competitive match of the season with FC Brugge and no longer wanted to be in the team photo. At the beginning of August, he got his wish and FC Brugge received the Belgian record transfer fee of 36 million euros.

Jashari knows what he wants and sometimes demands it vehemently. Two years ago, he was temporarily dropped from the starting line-up at FC Lucerne because he was a little too brash in his pursuit of a transfer to FC Basel, and shortly afterwards he turned down a call-up to the Swiss U21 national team. Despite these episodes, national team director Pierluigi Tami says of Jashari: "He is a player who makes the collective better. Everything is easier with him in the team."

His clubs are quick to recognize Jashari's value. At FC Luzern, where he transferred from Zug 94 at the age of eleven, he became the youngest captain in the club's long history. After a difficult first few weeks at FC Brugge, he established himself as an indispensable pillar of the team. He won the Cup, finished second in the league, reached the round of 16 in the Champions League and was named the best player in the championship. His market value jumped from six to 36 million euros.

A fresh start under Allegri

No player came to Serie A for more money this summer. He does feel a bit of pressure, admits Jashari. "But that's normal." Not just the Swiss, but Milan as a whole will be under scrutiny at the start of this Serie A season, which begins for the "Rossoneri" on Saturday evening at home against promoted Cremonese. A lot is new at the club, but expectations are still high.

Massimiliano Allegri, who led Milan to the penultimate league title in 2011, has returned as coach and is expected to bring stability back to the post after two hapless Portuguese coaches. How well his team will perform after last season's failure is difficult to predict, as it will depend not least on how quickly Jashari adapts to the demands of a top league and how influential Luka Modric, who joined from Real Madrid, can still be at the age of 39. For the bookmakers, Milan are the fourth-best choice in the championship race behind Napoli, Inter Milan and Juventus Turin.

Big goals for Milan too

Jashari will not fail due to a lack of self-confidence. The exceptional player from Cham is also pursuing his path so uncompromisingly because he knows what he can do and where he wants to go. With his move to Serie A and AC Milan, he has fulfilled a dream after a detour via Belgium. But the fire he likes to talk about is still burning inside him. "I always want to win and show that on the pitch," he explains.

Jashari says several times when asked what his plans are for his first season at his new club. Even in the glorious world of Milan football, where Luka Modric is his midfield partner, Zlatan Ibrahimovic teaches him how the club works and his predecessors in his position are Pirlo, Seedorf, Gattuso, Rijkaard and Ancelotti, he doesn't want to be a follower. He wants to inspire others and march to the front, as he is accustomed to doing: "We want to win games and whoever wins games wins trophies."

