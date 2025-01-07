Max Eberl knows Dani Olmo very well from their time together at RB Leipzig. imago

FC Barcelona still do not have a playing permit for Spain's European Championship hero Dani Olmo. This is causing speculation. Sports director Eberl clears them at FC Bayern.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Dani Olmo is threatening to leave Barça on a free transfer after just five months, as the club cannot re-register him.

The reason for this is the Spanish league's strict salary cap, which FC Barcelona have continued to exceed after employing numerous controversial financial tricks.

Now rumors are doing the rounds that Olmo could leave Barça in the winter. However, the 26-year-old is unlikely to move to Bayern Munich. Show more

The Spanish European champion Dani Olmo is not a transfer candidate at FC Bayern Munich, even though sporting director Max Eberl holds the former RB Leipzig player in high esteem. FC Barcelona currently lack the eligibility to play for the 26-year-old Olmo in Spain's La Liga, which has promptly led to transfer speculation surrounding the player.

"I'll have to read up on the Spanish regulations to find out what that means, registered, not registered," said Eberl after the Bundesliga leaders' 6-0 win in the test match at Red Bull Salzburg on Monday evening. Spain's league and the Spanish Football Association have so far refused to register Olmo for financial reasons. If this remains the case, Olmo could move on a free transfer, but he does not want to.

"Not a great view" of the player

"I don't know enough about it," said Eberl about the regulations in Spain. "But it's actually not a big look from us," he added. When asked by a reporter whether he thought Olmo was a good player, Eberl first responded with a laugh. He then replied: "If I were to say no now, then I would be really bad."

Bayern's personnel planning is currently focused on contract extensions with top players such as Jamal Musiala and Joshua Kimmich. Olmo moved from Leipzig to Barça in the summer of 2024 for a guaranteed 55 million euros.

